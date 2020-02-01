The Lakers’ Tribute To Kobe & Gianna Bryant asks Vanessa to share Heart-Filled Instagram

The world continues to mourn the loss of basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who both died on January 26 in a helicopter crash with seven others. Many condolences and congratulations to his wife, Vanessa Bryant and the Bryant family at the tribute of the Lakers. The memorial service included two video items, performances by R&B artists Usher and Boyz II Men and cellist Ben Hong, and a moving speech by fellow NBA star and current Laker LeBron James, according to ESPN. Gianna’s fellow teammates were also present and were in the front row.

Vaness responded to the tribute game by uploading a photo of Kobe’s iconic # 24 jersey alongside Gianna’s # 2 Mamba jersey draped over their normal seats on the right-hand side in the Staples Center. She endorsed the photo: “There is no # 24 without # 2.”

There is no # 24 without # 2. ❤️ # GirlDaddy #DaddysGirl #MyBabies ❤️❤️ #OurAngels #KobeandGigi

Vanessa issued a genuine message to the public two days ago, thanking everyone and expressing condolences to the other families who lost loved ones in the helicopter crash.

“My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who have shown support and love in this horrible time. Thank you for all prayers. We absolutely need them, “she wrote. “We are also destroyed for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share their grief intimately. There are currently not enough words to describe our pain. I like to know that Kobe and Gigi both knew they were so loved. “

Lee Zeidman, president of Staples Center, LA Live and Microsoft Theater, told The Los Angeles Times that the letters, T-shirts and stuffed animals would be sent to the Bryant family in special containers, and the flowers and perishable ones were composted and scattered throughout the current plant life in the city. Zeidman has also asked that fans who still want to leave items donate to the Mamba Sports Foundation after this week.

James gave a powerful speech at the tribute before the game began, stating that the evening should be a celebration of Kobe’s life.

“This is a celebration of the 20 years of blood, sweat, tears, the broken body, getting up, sitting down, everything. The countless hours, the determination to be as large as possible. Tonight we’re celebrating the kid who came here at the age of 18, retired at the age of 38, and probably became the best dad we’ve seen in the last three years, man, “James said.

