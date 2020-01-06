The lacks of Kris Letang (again) Doom Penguins vs. Panthers

Loading...

Kris Letang must be better.

The. Let’s try the positive approach this time.

Frankly, I don’t know which approach could work for Mike Sullivan and the Penguins, this after three additional hours of madness for the most mercurial player in the franchise, a 4-1 flop against the Panthers this Sunday evening at the PPG Paints Arena in which Letang was mainly responsible for Florida’s first two goals … and did damage even beyond.

I mean, what I’m going to detail won’t even include the following…

… and on any other day, each of those who are isolated may deserve breakdown treatment.

But again, this one is positive. Not like the other night, when the Letang failures cost the Penguins the Sharks a loss, and I left the other direction.

Positive now. All positive.

(Deep breath.)

OK, let’s start with this: he cares. He didn’t achieve everything he had in life, on and off the ice, without having the champion heart, the fire and the drive to match. He always had it, no doubt always.

Next: He knows when he’s messing up. He hates being asked about it, always so proud, but he is aware of it.

After the San Jose match, he left the locker room in a raging haste before we, the journalists, could enter. After that, the room opened a minute earlier, and I asked Letang as he headed for the exit again. He paused to answer my questions, although with visible reluctance, and our exchange lasted every 24 seconds.

Does he feel, I asked, that he is on the same wavelength as the rest of the team?

“I think we are all on the same page,” he said. “We had a bad one. That’s about it, yes.”

Can he explain the sudden wave of sales last week?

“I think we played better in the second,” he replied, referring to the second period of this game. “Some mistakes, I made some mistakes … that’s what it is. Bad.”

I am grateful that he stopped. I want to say that.

Like I said, positive.

But the cold splash of truth here, a feeling I feel that people in the world of the Penguins remain reluctant to approach with Letang, is that it is not “bad”. It is not a crisis. It is not an acidic section. Not in the underlying sense.

Rather, let Letang collect all of the above positive elements and apply them in a healthy second phase of an already exceptional career in the NHL.

It was Florida’s first goal, 2:28 after the opening game, by Frank Vatrano:

If we go full Zapruder on it, the initial images strongly support that Letang had a step on Vatrano in the red center, as well as sufficient momentum towards the same trajectory. And yet Vatrano not only beats him in a straight line, but also cuts inside and, to start, has ample time to bury his own rebound behind Tristan Jarry.

It is indefensible.

Is Vatrano so fast?

Yes, it has wheels, but there was a similar straight-line return race between Vatrano and Evgeni Malkin in the third period, which Malkin won decisively by skating hard, then building the smallest.

Has Letang become lazy or insolent?

This is where it overlaps. Because, as I explained before, it is not wired this way. It just isn’t. But I also explained that he was proud, often because of a fault, and I really think that’s what happened here.

He’s been in the same configuration over there countless times, and he’s always been able to just slide back and cover up for any errors. This became famous during his Pittsburgh debut, including the Stanley Cup final against the Red Wings. He had the endurance of Sergei Zubov, the speed of Zarley Zalapskiand he could take risks anywhere in the ice without sweating.

I can no longer be sure that this is the case. He will be 33 years old in April. And if he challenges Father Time, pending further research, I bet he’ll be among the first in NHL history to do so.

A younger Letang swallows Vatrano whole. This one … had to skate harder.

Below is Florida’s second goal, about eight minutes later, by Brett Connolly, and that would end up with the winner:

This problem is more reminiscent of Letang’s for some time now, in the sense that he’s been trying to make games flat. This is how the appalling gift from Montreal came about, as well as a couple against San Jose.

A younger Letang gathers this puck behind the goal and, with a single vertigo, flies away. That’s not the case here. He is immediately put under pressure by Noel Acciari, then cut by Vince Trocheck. So spot Thomas Di Pauli on the right boards, he turns his wrist to try a creative outing that stays inside the ice rink.

No, just no.

It doesn’t matter if Di Pauli is a left blow to the right side or even if it is just above Wilkes-Barre. This should go around the boards, as simply and with authority as possible. If all Di Pauli can do is flake it, hey, great.

But Letang does not make it simple, if only because he never had to make it simple.

Maybe he does it now. And maybe – no, absolutely – it’s up to Sullivan, the coaching staff, Sidney Crosby, Mario Lemieux, anyone with influence over Letang, to let him know.

Not that it hasn’t been tried.

“I think Tangier can simplify his game,” said Sullivan after the latter. “He and I had this conversation, and it usually continues with us. You know, Tangier has the ability to make a difference, and we certainly don’t want to take the stick away from it. But as we say to all of our players, sometimes the best game is the simple game. And it’s just recognizing these situations. “

He stopped for a moment.

“It’s not going to be perfect there, especially for the guys who record the type of minutes that Tangier records. But certainly, it’s a conversation that Tangier and I have frequently.”

I am on. The guy who goes through a helmet ear hole and goes out through the other.

Upon closer examination, Malkin may be best equipped for this.

He is 33 years old, almost the same age. And he, like Letang, has just gone through a summer in which Jim Rutherford purposely aimed to make the two uneasy about their future in Pittsburgh by letting go of the possibility of trading one or both. Malkin clearly took this to heart. And Letang, openly contemptuous of the subject since the day he showed up at training camp, clearly didn’t do it either.

Stay with the positive: what this group of Penguins has done this season is incredible, 25-12-5 in the middle of 172 men’s games – and star games – lost due to injury. But they did it as a collective, playing the same way or, as I said to Letang, being on the same page.

It is no longer this type that can be the outlier.

