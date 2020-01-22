The lack of bus drivers affects the operation of the North Central W.Va. school

TENNERTON, W.Va. – The bus garage in Upshur County was relatively quiet on Wednesday morning as drivers washed their buses to prepare to take the students home.

In many counties, however, it is not certain whether buses or especially the drivers are ready for use every day.

“We’re one of the lucky ones right now. We have employees who are trained in other departments of the county school system and who we can rely on to help us when we need it,” said Randy Hardman, Upshur County Transport Director ,

Schools in the region face a shortage of qualified bus drivers. Lewis County has canceled several bus routes in the past two mornings, and Barbour County officials have also had to cancel four routes this year.

According to Hardman, Upshur County even had to double the route this year to ensure that all routes were covered. According to Dr. Sara Stankus, director of the Upshur district, the main reason why schools can’t find as many qualified drivers as they want is the competition.

“Business and industry, let’s face it, the school system can’t keep up with the oil and gas salaries and places looking for CDL certification,” said Stankus.

In the past, Upshur County advertised on social media and other creative channels such as: B. by parking a bus with a banner on the side of the road to recruit new drivers. This has helped them to stay in a good situation.

But Stankus said there is no silver bullet to fix the problem. Instead, each district has to find its own way.

“I think that bus drivers are very important and it is an important task, and each district simply has to come up with its own plan to meet these needs and deal with them creatively,” said Stankus.