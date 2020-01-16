The kolding effect is the absolute truth for McIntosh

“They left and we stayed with him, which is fine. You don’t get too many good horses like him. “

Absolute Trust won two of its three starts at Scone and Muswellbrook and finished fourth in the Highway Handicap after Greenspan to get a benchmark rating of 63.

It leaves McIntosh with no options for his inexperienced gallop who will have another crack at a highway handicap in Rosehill on Saturday.

His last win at Muswellbrook on January 3rd put McIntosh in a situation where he had to strive for a highway handicap or compete with much more experienced horses in the bush.

“It’s difficult with him because of his rating. I actually just put him on this highway to get a guide where he would be handicapped, ”said McIntosh. “But when he had only 55.5 kg, I thought that he would not get a better chance of winning one of these races.

“He lacks that experience and you saw it the last time he ran on a freeway. I think the extra trip will help him find his way around, and he’s getting better in his races.

“I want to keep him in his class and really, if we stay in the bush, he’ll have to compete with open class horses.”

McIntosh reduced his team in Muswellbrook to 15 earlier this season and will keep him busy until June. He’ll let Absolute Trust find his own way, but the Hunter Country Championship at Tamworth on March 8th is there for him.

“We just want to find a winning race for him at the moment,” said McIntosh. “We are not yet able to make such plans. He is a beautiful horse who will win his share of races. “