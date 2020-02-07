The Kobe Bryant Memorial Service will take place on February 24th at the Staples Center

By Steve Almasy and Chloe Melas, CNN

(CNN) – A memorial service for Kobe Bryant and his daughter takes place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 24, almost a month after she and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash, Vanessa Bryant announced on Friday.

The widow of the basketball legend shared details of the monument in a post on Instagram and described the event as a “celebration of life”. According to their contribution, the service will begin at 10 a.m. local time. No ticket information was shared.

The date 2/24 could be symbolic as Kobe Bryant wore number 24 and his daughter Gianna number 2 for their youth basketball teams in the last part of his illustrious NBA career. Vanessa Bryant’s post on Friday was titled “# 2, # 24 # 20 Years as a Laker”.

Kobe Bryant and Gianna were killed among nine people when their helicopter, which flew to a youth basketball tournament, crashed on a foggy Sunday morning.

The other victims were Gianna’s teammates Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester; Alyssa’s parents, John and Keri; Payton’s mother Sarah; Assistant to basketball coach Christina Mauser; and helicopter pilot Ara Zobayan.

Until recently, there was a huge fan memorial in front of the Staples Center with flowers, jerseys and other memorabilia.

The arena can accommodate around 20,000 people for non-sporting events. Memorials were also held for Nipsey Hussle and Michael Jackson, for which 17,000 tickets were issued in 2009.

The commemoration for Bryant and Gianna takes place on a Monday between two Lakers home games. It is scheduled several hours before the NBA Los Angeles Clippers’ home game and the morning after the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings home game. It only takes about two hours to position the basketball court over the ice rink, officials said.

