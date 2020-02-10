The Kobe Bryant helicopter had cleared almost blinding clouds

Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, Gianna Maria Onore Bryant and Natalia Diamante Bryant at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards 2016 held at the Pauley Pavilion in Westwood, USA on July 14, 2016. Kobe and his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, 26 January 2020. (Shutterstock)

By STEFANIE DAZIO Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The helicopter pilot who crashed and killed Kobe Bryant and eight others had almost no blinding clouds when he suddenly crashed and crashed into a hill in Southern California, researchers and aviation experts said.

Ara Zobayan had told air traffic control that he was climbing to 4,191 meters and was rising to 2,300 feet (701 meters), according to a research update released by the National Transportation Safety Board on Friday.

Article continues below …

The helicopter was only 100 feet (30 meters) from the cloud tops and could conceivably have broken through in clear air within a few seconds. Air traffic controllers had advised Zobayan that the cloud tops were 731.5 meters high. Camera images that were later assessed by the NTSB showed clouds at that estimated height.

The NTSB update has not drawn any conclusions about the cause of the January 26 crash in Calabasas, Northwest Los Angeles, as the investigation is ongoing and a final report for about a year is not expected. However, the update said there were no signs of mechanical failure based on wreckage investigated by on-site experts.

Researchers also believe that since a tree branch was cut off at the crash site, the dual motors were working and the rotors were running at the time of impact. All four helicopter blades had similar damage, the update said.

An unidentified witness told the NTSB that the hill where the crash occurred was covered in fog when he heard the helicopter approach. It sounded normal and he saw the blue-white plane move forward and down out of the fog. It started to roll to the left and he caught a glimpse of the belly of the plane. Within 2 seconds it hit the hill just below him.

Veteran pilots have suggested that Zobayan became disoriented in the thick atmosphere.

The pilot’s last maneuvers suggest he was trying to dive above the clouds and he rose perhaps a minute before he left, said Mike Sagely, a helicopter pilot in the Los Angeles area with 35 years of flying experience.

When pilots accidentally invade clouds and try to turn instead of still taking off, “probably around 80 to 90 percent of the time, it’s catastrophic,” Sagely said.

“When he went into the clouds, he had a complete emergency,” said Sagely.

The helicopter descended at 4,200 feet (1,219 meters) per minute and hit the hill at a speed of 290 km / h.

Air safety adviser Kipp Lau said that the speed of the descent from the aircraft indicated “you have certainly lost control of the aircraft.”

The crash occurred when Bryant and the other passengers flew from Orange County to Ventura County to attend a girls’ basketball tournament at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy. He coached the team of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. She and two teammates died.

A public memorial to Bryant and the other victims is scheduled for February 24 at the Staples Center, where Bryant played for the Lakers. The date 2/24 corresponds to the No. 24 sweater he was wearing and the No. 2 worn by Gianna.

Zobayan was a regular pilot for Bryant and the main pilot for Island Express Helicopters, with over 8,200 flight hours. He was certified to fly exclusively with instruments – a more difficult assessment for allowing pilots to fly at night and through clouds when the ground is not visible – and was a pilot to other celebrities, including Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard and Kylie Jenner.

During the flight with Bryant’s group, Zobayan did not report any equipment problems and sounded calm during communication with air traffic controllers. His last broadcast said he would climb above the clouds. Eight seconds after reaching peak he started the fatal descent.

Former Island Express pilot Kurt Deetz, who regularly flew Bryant to games at the Staples Center, said reading the NTSB report reinforced how dangerous the helicopter was driving under circumstances that prompted the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department had encouraged them to land their smaller buyers.

“Normally you are pretty careful in those circumstances. You go slowly,” Deetz said.

The impact tore the helicopter apart. All aboard died from blunt violence.

The most recent flight evaluation of 50-year-old Zobayan included training on unintentional flying in inclement weather. It was about how to recover if the nose of the aircraft is too far up or down and what to do if the helicopter leans heavily to one side. He obtained satisfactory marks in the assessment that took place in May 2019.

Deetz said that Zobayan had previously told him that he had no real experience flying in clouds, despite his certification. Deetz said that is not uncommon.

The Bryant helicopter did not have a device called the Terrain Awareness and Warning System, known as TAWS, that indicates when an aircraft threatens to hit the ground. The NTSB has recommended that the system be mandatory for helicopters, but the Federal Aviation Administration only requires it for air ambulances. American senator Dianne Feinstein and Rep. Brad Sherman, both Californian democrats, have called on the FAA to authorize the devices.

The others killed Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri and daughter Alyssa; Bryant’s friend and assistant coach, Christina Mauser; and Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton, 14. A public memorial to the Altobelli family is being held Monday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim.

Associated Press Writers John Antczak and Justin Pritchard in Los Angeles, Bernard Condon in New York and David Koenig in Dallas and Business Writer Tom Krisher in Detroit contributed.

Related stories from Oil City News: