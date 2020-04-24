The Killers Delay ‘Imploding the Mirage’ LP, unveils ‘Fire in Bone’

The Killers have released their new song “Fire in Bone” which will appear on the group’s next album, Imploding the Mirage. The album was originally scheduled to be released on May 29 via Island, but “will receive a new release date in the coming weeks due to delays in finalizing the album,” a statement said. A new release date is coming.

On the new original and funky song, Brandon Flowers lists the things that feel “Fire in Bone”: to feel “empty”, “wrung out”, “invisible” and “plagued”, to feel “big time” and “major league.” He emphasizes the need to appreciate those who are there to pick up the pieces, which seems particularly crucial in these times. “When I came back empty-handed, you met me on the road,” he sings. “You brought me home after all I took from you / After all I did to you.”

This is the second song the group has shared from their new album, after the release of the single “Caution”, which features Lindsey Buckingham. The sequel to Wonderful Wonderful, Imploding the Mirage of 2017 features Buckingham, Weyes Blood, K.D. Lang, Adam Granducil from War on Drugs, Blake Mills and Lucius. It was produced by Jonathan Rado and Shawn Everett of Foxygen.

Following the release of their video “Caution” in March, Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci Jr.

On Friday, the Killers will lead a live Q&A session and play songs via Instagram Live at 3 p.m. AND. Originally scheduled for last weekend, the group has decided to change the date for the live concert of One World: Together at Home COVID-19. Brightside “and” Caution “.