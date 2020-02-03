The Kenyan president says that former president Daniel arap Moi has passed away

NAIROBI, Kenya – Daniel arap Moi, a former teacher who became Kenya’s longest-serving president and led years of repression and economic turmoil fueled by runaway corruption, has died. He was 95.

The death of Moi was announced Tuesday by President Uhuru Kenya in a statement about the state broadcaster.

Moi, who ruled Kenya for 24 years, was in hospital for more than a month.

Although critics called him a dictator, Moi enjoyed much support from many Kenyans and was seen as a unifying figure when he took over power after the establishment of President Jomo Kenyatta in 1978. However, some allies of the ailing Kenyatta tried the constitution to prevent Moi, then the vice-president, from automatically taking control of Kenyatta’s death.

Moi was so wary of any threat during that uncertain period that he fled his Rift Valley home when he heard of the death of Kenyatta and only returned after receiving guarantees for his safety.

In 1982, the Moi government pushed through a parliamentary constitutional change that effectively made Kenya a one-party state. Later that year, the army suppressed an attempted coup d’état deported by opposition members and some Air Force officers. At least 159 people were killed.

Moi’s government subsequently became more repressive when dealing with divergent opinions, according to a report from the government’s Truth Justice and Reconciliation Commission, which assessed its rule.

Political activists and others who dared to oppose Moi’s government were routinely detained and tortured, the report said, taking note of unlawful arrests and killings, including the murder of a foreign minister, Robert Ouko.

“The judiciary became an accomplice in perpetuating violations, while the parliament was transformed into a puppet governed by the heavy hand of the executive,” the report said.

Corruption, in particular the illegal allocation of land, was institutionalized, the report said, while economic power was in the hands of a few.

In 1991, Moi gave in to demands for a multi-party state due to internal pressure, including a demonstration in 1991 in which the police killed more than 20 people, and external pressure from the West.

Multi-party elections in 1992 and 1997 were marred by political and ethnic violence caused by the state, according to critics.

By the time Moi left power in 2002, corruption had left the Kenyan economy, the most developed in East Africa, with negative growth.

Moi often blamed the West for poor publicity and the economic hardships that many Kenyans had to undergo during his rule.

Just like its predecessor, Kenyatta, many government projects, buildings and banknotes and coins are named after Moi.

The Kenyans were fed up and voted for a new constitution that was implemented in 2010 and provisions made to block personality cults.

Tom Odula, The Associated Press