Photo: Karma

Karma introduced her SC2 at the Los Angeles Auto Show a few months ago and I immediately forgot after watching that it existed. When I looked through my pictures from the show yesterday, I noticed one thing: the door mechanism looks exactly like that of Koenigsegg.

There is a name for this mechanism that Christian von Koenigsegg requires of you. It is the “Dieder-Synchro-Helix actuation system”, but I will not use this name because it is pretentious nonsense.

The KoenigDoor mechanism is pretty good: a relatively simple mechanism that consists of a four-bar linkage and two vertical helical gears. When the four-bar linkage moves, the gears rotate relative to each other. This causes the door to turn when the linkage moves it away from the car. It’s cool because you get a complex movement with only one degree of freedom.

When you look at the karma, you clearly see two vertical gears in the same orientation as the Doorigsegg system. There also seem to be two separate connections that connect the door to the body, one that carries the load and one that controls movement.

It could be a variation of the KoenigDoor mechanism, but it’s hard to imagine changing the original system to add cost and complexity without improving functionality. Although Koenigsegg has a patent for his dihedral slide actuation system and may not want to release it, his potential karma adds unnecessary complexity to avoid patent fees or patent infringements.

I asked the company representative standing next to the car if it was the same mechanism that Koenigsegg used, and he said, “No, I think we developed it internally.” In a way that made it clear to me that he didn’t know. Karma calls them “multi-hinge scissor doors” that are “inspired by the aerospace industry that surrounds us in our home in Southern California.”

Are they? Or are they “inspired” by disgustingly named Swedish supercar doors?

I have turned to Karma for clarification and will update it when I hear something.