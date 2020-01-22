Producers Kumiko Yoshii, Michael Wolk and Kinoshita Group have announced their plan for a Broadway musical based on The Karate Kid. Also on board is the screenwriter of the 1984 film, Robert Mark Kamen, who writes the book on music and lyrics by 33-year-old Drew Gasparini. Amon Miyamoto is a member of the directorate, and MTV VMA nominees Keone and Mari Madrid will choreograph the martial arts music numbers.

According to the deadline, Kamen announced that in his “wildest dreams” he never expected that his “love letter” to Okinawan Karate and his mentor would become a full-fledged Broadway musical. “We hope that what comes on stage brings the same joy and relevance. The Karate Kid has helped countless children and their parents over the past 35 years,” said Kamen.

The Karate Kid is the latest Hollywood classic to get Broadway treatment. Matilda, The Producers, School of Rock, Mean Girls, Legal Blonde, Heathers, Sing Street and Beetlejuice (and many, many others) are among them. While there have been some original musicals that gracefully transitioned to film, it can be much more difficult to adapt a film for the Great White Way. It’s difficult to capture the intimacy and essence of a movie when you have to fill an entire stage instead of a single camera image. There is also a problem if a film already has an accompanying soundtrack. Will the karate kid musical Joe Bean Espositos include “You’re the Best” that plays about the legendary montage of the All-Valley Karate Championships? Do we even want to see it if it isn’t?

