The KamiBaby baby monitor analyzes your baby's breathing and sleep

Baby monitors offer parents a simple way to check in with their children if they are asleep or awake, but what if the monitors could do more than stream video? KamiBaby is the world’s first baby monitor with increased breathing. Kami is the premium product line for Yi Technology, a company with a focus on advanced artificial intelligence and edge computing. Yi Technology has now applied its impressive technical background to making a baby monitor that offers more than just video.

KamiBaby uses image processing to detect and increase your baby’s breathing movements without requiring additional accessories. In addition, it can also monitor other data points, such as humidity and temperature, detect when the baby is crying, have the capacity for two-way audio, and you can share the live stream with others.

KamiBaby also provides a summary of how well your baby sleeps to help you follow your child’s development. In addition to these functions, KamiBaby also has a resolution of 1080p and night vision to give you a clear picture, regardless of the time of day. With the Yi Cloud storage system you have access to the camera anywhere, anytime.

For parents who want a baby monitor that goes beyond just warning them about their baby’s crying, the KamiBaby is a great option. Yi Technologies has also announced two other security cameras that will join the line-up of the brand: the Kami Outdoor Battery Camera and the Kami Doorbell. The Kami Outdoor Battery Camera is a wireless outdoor security camera with a field of view of 140 degrees, Alexa support and a resolution of 1080p.

Due to the wireless nature, the Kami Outdoor battery camera can be placed almost anywhere, as long as it is within the WiFi range of your home. The PIR motion sensor alerts you when something is moving in front of the camera and is designed to prevent false triggers from insects and other small creatures.

The Kami doorbell is the vision of Yi Technology on smart doorbells. It has the functions that you expect from a smart doorbell, but with an added bonus: face recognition. The Kami doorbell warns you when familiar faces (or unknown faces) are at the door. Yi Technology introduced these devices for the first time at CES 2020. Digital trends will keep you informed as more details appear.

