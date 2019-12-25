The Justin Bieber 2020 tour could influence the Patriots calendar

It's not often that Justin Bieber and the New England Patriots are mentioned in the same sentence. The Canadian superstar singer announced a new 2020 tour on Christmas Eve that will take him to some of the biggest concert venues in North America. The Justin Bieber 2020 tour begins in May at the CenturyLink Field in Seattle and ends in mid-September with stops at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough and MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Bieber is scheduled to perform on Thursday, September 17 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborugh, which means the Patriots will definitely not host a game Thursday night at the stadium that night, and maybe they won't play at home that Sunday. Bieber's performance on Saturday September 26 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey will also affect where the Jets and the Giants will play the next day. We have posted the full schedule of Justin Bieber's tour below: May 14 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field May 17 – Portland, OR @ Fashion Center May 19 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center May 22 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi & # 39 ; s StadiumMay 26 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego May 29 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose BowlJune 2 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile ArenaJune 5 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm StadiumJune 9 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home ArenaJune 13 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile HighJune 16 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank ArenaJune 19 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier FieldJune 21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target CenterJune 24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Milwaukee SummerfestJune 27 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T StadiumJune 30 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center July 2 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium July 6 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center July 8 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center July 11 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium July 13 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center July 15 – N. Little Rock, AR @ Sim mons Bank Arena July 18 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium July 21 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena July 25 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium July 27 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena July 29 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum August 1 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field August 4 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena August 6 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center 8 August – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium August 12 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! August 14 – Cleveland, OH @ First Energy Stadium August 16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena August 18 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena August 21 – Landover, MD @ FedEx FieldAugust 24 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center August 26 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center August 29 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field September 1 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Center September 3 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Center September 10 – Toronto , ON @ Rogers Center September 14 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Center September 17 – Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium September 26 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. –
He doesn't usually mention Justin Bieber and the New England Patriots in the same sentence.
The Canadian superstar singer announced a new 2020 tour on Christmas Eve that will take him to some of the biggest concert venues in North America.
The Justin Bieber 2020 tour begins in May at the CenturyLink Field in Seattle and ends in mid-September with stops at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough and MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
Bieber is scheduled to perform on Thursday, September 17 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborugh, which means the Patriots will definitely not host a game Thursday night at the stadium that night, and maybe they won't play at home that Sunday.
Bieber's performance on Saturday September 26 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey will also affect where the Jets and the Giants will play the next day.
We have published the complete calendar of Justin Bieber's tour below:
May 14 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field
May 17 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
May 19 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center
May 22 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
May 26 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
May 29 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl
June 2: Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
June 5 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
June 9 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
June 13 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High
June 16 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
June 19 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
June 21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
June 24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Milwaukee Summerfest
June 27 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
June 30 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
July 2 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
July 6 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
July 8 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
July 11 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
July 13 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
July 15 – N. Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
July 18 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium
July 21 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
July 25 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
July 27 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
July 29 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
August 1 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
August 4 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
August 6 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
August 8 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium
August 12 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
August 14 – Cleveland, OH @ First Energy Stadium
August 16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
August 18 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
August 21 – Landover, MD @ FedEx Field
August 24 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
August 26 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
August 29 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
September 1 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Center
September 3 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Center
September 10 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Center
September 14 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Center
September 17 – Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium
September 26 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
