Kim Kardashian West can put her fame into practice and focus on paving the way for POC with US police and legal affairs. Photo credit: oxygen

The stylish beauty Kim Kardashian West uses her TV glory forever.

During the penultimate day of the panel on the Television Critics’ Association’s winter press tour in Pasadena, Ms. Kardashian West followed her old BFF Paris Hilton, who shot her YouTube documentary in a panel in front of her.

But unlike Ms. Hilton, Kardashian West did not mourn her path to fame and fortune, which was fraught with rich children with an untrustworthy and ill-chosen society. Kim’s focus was on the future of her “four black children,” whom she worried about in public, perhaps dealing with the police or racism in general.

And despite some journalists’ initial chatter that Kim Kardashian West might have been overwhelmed with these serious issues of reentry and innocence projects, Kardashian West proved to be lost, sincere, and focused on passing the bar exam.

Oxygens Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project is a two-hour documentary driven by her success in advocating for Alice Marie Johnson.

Her ability to get to the POTUS and take action for a grandmother jailed for non-violent drug offenses garnered a lot of attention and alerted her to President Trump’s general willingness to tackle prison reform.

The network describes the documentary as a service to those “injured by the judicial system”. With Kim Kardashian West were Farnaz Farjam, executive producer, criminal justice lawyer, # cut50 and part of Kim’s team of lawyers, as well as contributors Jessica Jackson and executive producer Vice DiPersio.

Given her family ties to the law, Kardashian West told an anecdote that she would sneak into her late father’s office, Robert Kardashian, when he was part of what the media called “the dream team.” O.J. Simpson’s homicide defense team, she noticed that she was looking at sensitive documents that she shouldn’t have seen.

Monsters & Critics asked Ms. West if her efforts might be combined with another notable Armenian-American politician, Professor Greg Hampikian.

Hampikian leads the Idaho Innocence Project and worked with the Georgia Innocence Project on the Kerry Robinson case in Georgia, which was wrongly convicted. We also asked if she was working with the reform alliance led by Van Jones. These men run just a few of many organizations across the country that serve the same people and fight the same fight.

“Absolutely. Van Jones’ organization is my sponsor for my law school. Van, to study or read law in California, you have to hire a law firm to fund the training,” Kim Kardashian West replied. “And so Van put that together for me. So in California, you not only have to spend 20 hours a week actually learning courses, but you also have to participate in the activities of the office.

“So, politics they’re working on. Jessica is the co-founder of # cut50’s Van Jones. So she guides me through certain cases that I work on that represent the people they address and help with. I work with # cut50 and other organizations like ARC all the time to help them re-enter prison and find work and housing, they work with it and with # cut50, so there are some other organizations. We all bring they work together and work together all the time. “

Jessica Jackson added, “And I’ll just get in and say that # cut50, as we call it, has the empathy network that includes more than 3,000 formally detained people who run their own organizations across the country.”

“Aside from the four cases Kim points out in The Justice Project, she also receives letters where we can call someone in North Carolina and connect with an organization or speak to someone in Georgia. Do a little favor like writing a letter of support, ”Jackson continued.

“So these things are not always shown in the documentary or on their show, but through working at # cut50, she is connected to a network of 3,000 people, an organizational network, and she has also worked with other legislative groups such as First Step Action. I think we had over 160 organizations on both sides of the aisle behind it that we worked with. “

Racial disparities in criminal justice sentences have been an important component in influencing Kardashian West’s decision to become an activist and lawyer.

“I raise four black children who could face a situation like the people I help,” she said. “Just knowing that I can improve the lives of my children, their friends and their children by helping to repair such a broken system is just so motivating for me.”

Kim Kardashian West: The justice project will premiere on Sunday, April 7th at 7/6 am on oxygen.