The jury returns to a narrative verdict when investigating the death of Jastine Valdez 'murderer

The jury in the investigation into the death of Jastine Valdez Murder has returned a narrative verdict.

40-year-old Mark Hennessy kidnapped and killed the 24-year-old Wicklow student in May 2018 before he was shot dead by a lake in Dublin.

After about an hour and 20 minutes of negotiation that evening, the jury reached a narrative verdict outlining the facts.

They made six recommendations – including the appointment of a post-incident manager for similar events; a recommendation that all Gardaí receive emergency training; and that civil defense should review its procedures in response to emergency situations.

Mark Hennessy was shot and killed in a car in Cherrywood, Dublin by a lake in May 2018, the day after he kidnapped and killed 24-year-old Filipino student Jastine Valdez from Enniskerry in Wicklow.

In her closing remarks, the Dublin medical examiner Dr. Myra Cullinane, she will forward the recommendations of the jury to the responsible authorities.

She said the events in this case were exceptionally unusual in our society.

She said the public was deeply moved by Jastine Valdez’s plight, and the outcome of these events in May 2018 meant that the lives of two families had been changed beyond repair.

Reporting by Shane Beatty

Main picture: File photo by Mark Hennessy