The judge will rule on the city's efforts to end the teenage death lawsuit

Cincinnati, Ohio – An Ohio judge is ready to decide whether to file a lawsuit filed by the family of a 16-year-old student who died after being caught in a collapsed vehicle seat despite two emergency calls.

Judge Robert Ruehlman of Hamilton County plans to rule on a motion to dismiss Cincinnati’s lawsuit on Wednesday. Ruehlman heard legal arguments last month.

The lawsuit, filed last year, accuses the city, a former city official, and four city employees of alleged acts that resulted in Kyle Plush’s death in 2018. The goal of the lawsuit is to find out what went wrong when the police couldn’t find him and to make sure it didn’t happen again, the family said.

The city claims that the workers are protected by the government’s immunity and that the lawsuit is unfounded. The city also says it has improved its 911 response system and continues to do so.

A trial date has been tentatively set for March 30.

Plush was apparently held by a folding seat in his family’s van and suffocated in a parking lot near his school.

Kyle’s father Ron discovered his body almost six hours after his son’s first 911 call, when Kyle warned, “I’m going to die soon.”

___

Follow Dan Sewell at https://www.twitter.com/dansewell

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,