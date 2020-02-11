The judge will not reject the civil rights case because of the Brown Deer police shoot

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4712273002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=police-officers%2Ctrials%2Cstress%2Cfear%2Clitigation%2Cneglect%2Coverall-very-negative%2Cbrown-deer%2Ccivil-rights-violations&simpleTarget=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news&ssts=news&series=" name="snow-player/4712273002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/10/USAT/bde25280-70a8-452b-bbc8-96f5a2104647-16x9.png?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE Purchase photo

Brown Deer police officer Devon Kraemer (center) arrives for her first performance on October 26. (Photo: Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

A federal judge has denied the Brown Deer village attempt to reject a lawsuit over the decision of the former police officer in 2016 to shoot an unarmed man in the back while she and her partner tried to arrest him for disorderly conduct .

The ruling of the American district judge J.P. Stadtmueller leaves the civil rights case of Manuel Burnley Jr. next month in court.

“This is the ultimate case for jury jurisprudence,” wrote Stadtmueller in his order condemning Brown Deer’s motion for a brief judgment.

Manuel Burnley Jr. (Photo: Family handout)

“The refusal of the defendants to deal with the facts in a manner consistent with the standard of the assessment reveals that they know this to be true. They are married to Kraemer’s version of the facts because the facts such as in favor of Burnley are harmful to them. “

Devon Kraemer, 30, was charged with an aggravated battery for shooting Burnley. A jury in 2018 could not rule on her case and prosecutors chose not to try again. In August 2018, she withdrew with a disability after saying that the stress of the shooting and its aftermath did not allow her to perform her duties. She collects more than $ 57,000 a year from the pension system.

Burnley, 28, had two operations and was hospitalized for 12 days. He suffers permanent damage to his back, lungs and chest. He persecuted Kraemer and the village in 2019.

Almost half of the 18-page order from Stadtmueller reflects the facts of the case. A Milwaukee County Transit system bus driver had stopped and waved to Kramer and her partner when Burnley argued about a transfer. The officers took him off the bus.

They all fell to the floor. Kraemer testified that the officers could not control Burnley, and that he resisted handcuffs and that she feared that she and her partner’s life were in danger when she shot Burnley.

Burnley testified that he was not resisting and the officers were just struggling to fascinate him because of his height, about 370 pounds and short arms. Kraemer gave no warning before she shot.

A bus camera recorded the meeting. Stadtmueller noted that video “at least supports, if not confirms, Burnley’s version of events.”

Stadtmueller fired two of the four graves in Burnley’s suit, those for negligence and negligence due to emotional distress.

The others, because of excessive power and battery, resist Kraemer’s claim of qualified immunity, the judge found. The immunity does not apply, he said, because Kraemer’s behavior was “so serious that no reasonable person could have believed that it would not violate clearly defined rights.”

“In other words, it is clear that an officer acts outside the boundaries of the constitution when she shoots a person who is immobile, face down, unarmed and not actively resisting.”

