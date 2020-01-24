The judge informs the fraudster that he has to go to prison

A Sydney fraudster who escaped the drought-stricken farmers by taking money for hay that he never delivered, sobbed when told that he would be locked up.

Matthew Lewis Small got whiny and put his head in his hands when he was refused bail after pleading guilty to hay bale fraud that robbed farmers of more than $ 40,000.

Victim Nicky Lyle of Fox Hill Farm in the southern highlands paid Small a deposit of $ 5,400 for a hay delivery that had never arrived.

“I was surprised that someone could bend so low,” she said to AAP.

“With all the fires and other difficulties, I’m surprised that there is someone out there who does this on purpose.

“We thought maybe he was just hopeless. It turns out that he was just a crook.”

Small, who had a heavy beard, uttered a no when judge Theo Tsavdaridis informed him that he should be detained for the crimes.

“It will ultimately result in a prison sentence,” said Tsavdaridis.

The judge informed the Fairfield Local Court on Friday that Small’s crimes were exacerbated by the fact that he tore down people who had been financially and emotionally crippled by drought and the bushfire crisis.

“It can be described as calculated, relentless and unscrupulous and has a high level of deception,” said Tsavdaridis.

“It is a disgusting, insincere goal for vulnerable members of the community against the backdrop of the financial struggles currently facing those affected by persistent drought conditions in rural areas in New South Wales.”

The 27-year-old Small used a number of pseudonyms, including Mattie Maatan and Matthew Cortez.

Matthew Small promised hay and hope to drought-affected farmers just to get away with their money. Photo: AAP

He stole the identity of a former acquaintance to kill 14 victims in NSW and Queensland between August and December 2019.

He defrauded a total of $ 43,500 after sending fake ads to Facebook buy-sell groups and Gumtree for greatly reduced alfalfa hay bales.

After receiving a deposit, he was unable to deliver the product.

Small was arrested when the police raided an estate in Villawood on Thursday morning and found that he was sleeping in a separate apartment.

A repentant small told officials: “Everything is on the iPad. Everything you need is there.”

He also admitted that he may have committed more crimes, and the police urge all other victims to report.

Documents filed with the court reveal that Small told officials that he “acted in desperation to pay a debt he owed to an unidentified person associated with a banned motorcycle gang.”

Small applied for bail, arguing that he was involved in the wrong amount and was afraid of safety if he was arrested.

However, Mr Tsavdaridis was on the police side, pointing out that Small had been convicted of having committed three similar firewood sales offenses in the past year, involving only fake online advertisements.

The defendant did not appear in court on these matters and when the police arrested him on Thursday, he had four outstanding arrest warrants on his behalf. He was also on a loan for good behavior related to crimes against domestic violence.

Small will return to court on February 7 for past crimes before being convicted of his recent fraud cases on March 6.

aap

