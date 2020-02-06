The judge increases the bail for the Allen Park man who drove on I-94 Donuts after driving with his license

DETROIT – An Allen Park man has been charged with a donut stunt that blocked traffic on I-94 in December.

Devin Ray Cronk, 22, reported on January 2nd. He was accused of ruthlessly driving and disturbing peace – both offenses. Cronk pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace at his conference on probable causes. The negligent charge was dismissed.

“Unfortunately for Mr. Cronk, his judge sees the news,” said Judge Kenneth King. “I’ve never seen so much disrespect, calluses and stupidity in my life.”

Cronk allegedly recently drove a car, drove a driver’s license, and bragged about having participated in the muscle car madness that had gotten him into trouble.

King took Cronk to a courtroom hearing on Thursday and asked for an explanation from Cronk. The judge increased Cronk’s bond to $ 5,000. Cronk burst into tears because he said that’s money he doesn’t have.

“I thought I had a license. I didn’t see that, “said Cronk.

“Even if you think you have a license, you don’t understand why you’re here,” said King.

“For the stunt I pulled,” said Cronk.

Cronk said he had a learning disability and did not fully understand that his license had been suspended.

Cronk is expected to be sentenced on February 27. He could be sentenced to 93 days in prison, and the judge said he would likely lose his license again for a year or more.

