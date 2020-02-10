The judge expects the merger of T-Mobile and Sprint to be approved

District judge Victor Marrero in southern New York is expected to merge T-Mobile US Inc. and Sprint Corp. approved, which will allow wireless competitors to solve a state antitrust problem and the new T-Mobile over 90 members has trusted millions of customers in the United States, according to sources.

Marrero’s decision is expected to be released on Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reports, and after attorneys general from several states argued in a lawsuit, the merger could result in higher cell phone bills.

According to the WSJ sources, all parties have been informed that a decision is imminent, but it is not clear whether the plan will require additional concessions that have not already been made.

Two years ago, the companies agreed on an all-stock deal worth $ 26 billion. The approval of the federal antitrust and telecommunications authorities came after the mobile phone companies had agreed on concessions. Together with AT&T and Verizon, the new T-Mobile will dominate the country’s mobile communications market.

The Attorney General, headed by New York and California, can still appeal the judge’s decision after initially suing the association on the grounds that the Department of Justice and the Federal Communications Commission failed consumers after the companies agreed concessions.

If Marrero agrees, T-Mobile and Sprint will merge airwaves, network infrastructure, businesses and employees. Some of Sprint’s prepaid accounts will be sold to Dish Network, which is planning to build a new carrier.

In the meantime, T-Mobile has promised customers that the new company will offer the same or better tariffs in the three years after the merger.

