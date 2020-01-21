The journeys of Western journalism take her to Memphis, with the Grizzlies of NBA

The road from Kelcey Wright Johnson to Memphis has brought her all over the world.

It has been a long journey since Wright Johnson graduated in 2014 with a master’s degree in journalism at the Western, but she enjoyed it immensely.

Former basketball star Mustangs and Ryerson Rams has traveled the world as a sports journalist and recently landed her first full-time performance as ancillary reporter for the Memphis Grizzlies of the National Basketball Association.

The five-foot-nine former security guard said she was attracted to journalism from a desire to travel and when she won an internship for the World University Games in Russia in 2013, which opened her eyes to new opportunities.

“They chose two people from every continent to go,” she said. “I thought:” I like sports. I like to write. This will be cool. It’s free and it’s experience. “And after those games, I thought,” This is it. This is what I want to do with my life. “”

Before the University Games experience, she wanted to be a foreign core subject.

“I’ve loved sports all my life and I love journalism, but it wasn’t until the World University Games that my thoughts went:” Oh, this is what you should do, “she said.” I don’t know. why I didn’t put those two passions together. “

Wright Johnson has reported five times on World University Games, in Spain, Kazakhstan, Taiwan and most recently in Siberia. She also discussed the Pan Am Games in Toronto and the North American native games.

“It really just wasn’t saying no to any occasion,” she said. “I have broadcast all that time, freelance, writing. I did everything I could to try and get my face and my name.

“Sometimes I drove an hour to make a hit on TSN for 30 seconds, but I’ve always had the feeling that somebody will have to see you once. You only need one yes for your major breakthrough. So there is no wasted time in that sense. Each experience prepares you for the next step. “

Wright Johnson said she was still a freelance until a few months ago when she accepted her job at the Grizzlies. She has also worked with the Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association and the National Basketball League Canada.

She said that her work at the OSBA gave her a place for the Biosteel All-Canadian Games, with the best basketball players in the country, with TSN, and has since opened its doors.

“I started working more with TSN and CTV National, did college basketball,” she said. “After I had done NCAA with them, I did the Raptors the following year as well as NCAA. It just started to pile up and then DAZN Canada, a streaming site, hired me to work with Team Canada for the World Cup qualifiers. “

Wright Johnson completed a bachelor’s degree in journalism at Ryerson before a year at Western for her master’s degree and she was a team captain in all five years of her university basketball career.

She said the tenacity, work ethic, and leadership skills she developed as an athlete with varsity helped her achieve her goals in journalism. Her experience as a player is also a plus.

“I’ve always felt that playing that background is important,” said Wright Johnson. “I understand the game. I just feel that I can make better contact with players and I felt that in the (National Basketball League Canada). There is mutual respect between people who have played at a high level. It is clear that the NBA is not the same as U Sports, but it is still a competitive level. “

Wright Johnson settles in life in Memphis since his arrival at the end of November and said she will travel with the team as well.

“It’s very, very different from home,” said the Brampton resident. “This is my first experience in the south. I will say that southern hospitality is real. The food is insane. If I don’t come back 50 pounds heavier, I did something wrong here. “