The Jonas Brothers join Seth Meyers to drink and write great songs on a terrible day

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p1cZk1WGbLs (/ embed)

The Jonas Brothers are not Rihanna, but so few people. Still, the three do their best to fill their big, fun Fenty x Puma shoes while participating in one of his day drinking specials with Seth Meyers.

They know that things start going downhill quickly when they start with cocktails inspired by the order of birth. The worst thing is the “baby” drink, a drink that triggers parental indulgence for years: Kahlua, Hi-C juice and rosé (“Mom’s darling, just like the youngest”), which were chugged out of sippy bottles.

Meyers has only one brother, Josh, so he gets 30 rock star Jack McBrayer as an alarm clock. As always, it’s amazing and worrying to watch Kenneth The Page fooling people, shooting tequila, yelling at former Disney Channel stars, and for some reason toasting Cambridge Analytica.

They also write songs that rhyme “Zenit” with “penis” and require Nick Jonas to sing a lot about 69ing, and play a very loud game of drinking shuffleboard. We’ll have to cut corners right away.

