The Johnson regime needs to restore trust

He must:

1. Supervision of the complete separation of the A-League from the FFA, which has not yet been completed.

Second Increase the FFA’s finances as its main source of income, Fox’s TV dividends, is primarily for the clubs. He needs to find new sponsors to replace those like Caltex, NAB and Aldi, who have all recently jumped the ship.

Third Manage the establishment of a national second division to start in 2021-22.

4th Improve FFA relations with federal and state governments to ensure that football doesn’t lag behind in allocating grants and infrastructure expansion funds.

5th Monitor the participation and development of the base and ensure that the growing number of players is encouraged to transfer their participation into the support of the clubs and the Socceroos and Matildas.

6th Make sure that the growth and interest in women’s football continues.

7th Think carefully about how the A-League will be expanded and whether you want to continue the franchise path or expand the A-League to 16 clubs using a transport system from the existing football pyramid.

8th. Encourage more creative approaches to land use to find ways to help clubs play in appropriately sized stadiums. Also find opportunities for the FFA to leverage to ensure better deals for clubs that are currently paying high taxes to use reasons that are in most cases far too large and too expensive to rent.

9th Discuss the evolving debate about when the season is and whether soccer should play its main competitions in winter rather than summer.

10th Finally, find a way to “unite the tribes” – perhaps the greatest challenge of all, and one that the Lowy Dynasty could not do.

It’s a big question, a tough program, and nobody expects him to do it all at once, so he is given time.

Of course, these are just the internal problems that he has to deal with.

He will also be judged on Australia’s performance on the international front, and the verdict there will inevitably be harsh if the Socceroos, Matildas and underage teams do not meet public expectations, even if some are as poorly informed as possible about the relative Be the strength of the opposition.

Funding the FFA will be crucial in this context. Johnson needs to find the budgets to ensure continued investment in youth teams and programs, as well as talent identification and development, so that Australia can remain competitive in a region where rivals invest heavily in development and improve quickly in the field ,

He may do wonders when it comes to bringing all the elements of the sport together and starting a second division, but if Australia’s under 20s go to Vietnam and beat 4-0 in an Asian qualification, he and the FFA will go for cause great criticism.

The relationship with A-League clubs will be of the utmost importance, which is why the agreement that the clubs take over the independent management of the competition is crucial.

The fact that this has not yet been done does not sufficiently reflect the entire process: FFA chairman Chris Nikou promised in the first half of last year that the deal would be completed by the end of the last financial year.

In the middle of the current season, almost seven months later, it is still not over, with suggestions that it may not end until the current television contract with Fox has been concluded due to contractual issues with this agreement and the FFA must continue to have great league engagement.

Johnson must also make the right team selection.

Since the Lowy’s decline, there has been a tremendous process of catching up in the ranks of the FFA executive. Aside from Gallop, Emma Highwood, the boss of the women’s game, Luke Casserly, the boss of high performance, and Luke Bould, the chief commercial officer, have disappeared.

The new boss cannot master all of his challenges alone. Like a top coach, he needs to set tactics and style of play, but choose the right players to implement his vision.

He needs to be smart about recruiting to succeed, and instead of looking beyond the game like his predecessors, it may make sense to turn to proven sports performers who have at least a deep understanding of Australian football culture and the way it works how it has to fight as a “challenger” against the giants of AFL and Rugby League for its corner.

Michael Lynch is the chief soccer reporter for The Age and also reports on motorsport and horse racing

