The jets dominate, but Western holds one point

Without him, Western was far less likely to attack, especially since Besart Berisha, their main forward, was tied up by Jets captain Nigel Boogarde, who treated the A-League record scorer very physically.

Rudan gave defender Tommy Uskok a first start in the west as well as young midfielder Josh Cavallo, whose skilful, rapid runs provided some of the few attack sparks for his team at the start of the game.

Berisha had an excellent chance within the first five minutes when Max Burgess threaded a pass into the box but couldn’t get the ball off his feet and get a shot before it was cleared.

The game went well in the first half, although the intense heat (temperatures rose to 41 degrees, which caused the race in nearby Broadmeadow to be canceled earlier in the day) meant that there were 45 minutes in the first two drink breaks.

Newcastle was unlucky at the gate, but they would have taken a break and wondered if they weren’t at least a target for the good guys.

Dimi Petratos, who landed at the end of a steep pass, galloped towards the field and fired a low shot that Filip Kurto parried on his nearby post.

Bobby Burns then hovered over a flank that Abdiel Arroyo headed for when the jets went up a gear and Western was forced to retreat and deeply defend himself.

Visitors owed Andrew Durante, their veterans center, as he cleared a series of head and block trains later in the half. He was not alone when Oskar Dillon and Uskok had to keep clear when the jets built the pressure.

Durante made another excellent intervention to clear Petratos ‘free kick, and Boogarde was barely out of the resulting corner with a header from Petratos’ delivery.

The captain of the Jets, Nikolai Topor Stanley, somehow missed an open goal when the ball from Petratos’ free kick hit him and blocked Lopar after an Arroyo header.

The Jets claimed two penalties – when Durante collided with Topor-Stanley and when the ball hit Jerry Skotadis’ hand – but the VAR decided there was no violation that deserved a penalty on both occasions.

Lopar was the savior of Western several times at the beginning of the second round when he quickly saved from Steven Ugarkovic, Ben Kantarovski and Jason Hoffman after Hoffman previously missed a gold-plated chance.

Arroyo failed to get Matt Millar out of the way as the chances increased. Newcastle just couldn’t stand it, while Western will by far bring the happier team home.

Michael Lynch is the chief soccer reporter for The Age and also reports on motorsport and horse racing

