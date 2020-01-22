The Irish quartet The Jeremiahs, founded in 2013, spreads its urban Irish folk music across Ireland, Europe and the USA.

When describing the band’s first appearance on the Mountain Stage, presenter Larry Groce said that the Jeremiahs “have great songs, emotional vocals, masterful guitar, and violin / flute conversations that work like fine embroidery …”

The musicality of the Jeremiahs can be seen in full from the start, with their imaginative, braided musical work at the spirited playground “Wild Barrow Road” and the singer Joe Gibney, who sings and passionately sings this cinematic melody under a whitewater-like stream of guitar and violin Flute.

With “Passage West”, a song with a sing-along refrain about two lovers from County Cork, Ireland, and what happens if one of them, the Jeremiahs immediately involved the audience and broke their hearts to America.

The Jeremiahs consisted of two gentlemen from Dublin (Gibney and guitarist James Ryan) and two gentlemen from the French region of Bordeaux (flautist Julien Bruneteau and violin player JC Morel) and presented the band’s unique mix in a bubbly contemporary instrumental called “Spring Fling”. “The song seemed to kick off the season’s energy a few weeks earlier, though Gibney fairly warned the crowd that” a spring surge can lead to a bleak winter. “

However, it could be considered purely “unirical” to stay too happy too long, and so Gibney shared a poignant song of the family tragedy. “This is a nod to all men to talk about how they feel,” said Gibney before singing “Water’s Edge,” a song of mourning for his great-uncle Robert, whose body was found in a river in Dublin years ago a hard night was found drinking.

After the melodic instrumental romp “A Summer Night”, the Jeremiahs concluded with an angry journey on board Ewan MacColl’s sailor’s song “North Sea Holes” and got the standing ovation Gibney had fished for before. “… There is no pressure, but a standing ovation in the end would be nice. It works about eight out of ten,” Gibney said as the crowd roared with laughter.

SET LIST

“The Wild Barrow Road”

“Passage West”

“Spring fling”

“Water’s Edge”

“A summer night”

“North Sea holes”

MUSICIAN

Joe Gibney: lead vocals; Julien Bruneteau: flute and song; JC Morel: violin and vocals; James Ryan: guitar and vocals.