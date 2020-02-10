The Jeep Gladiator is struggling

Photo: Jeep

The 2020 Jeep Gladiator is on Struggle Street, according to Automotive News, a result that is somewhat surprising but that we saw more or less coming last month. It seems that $ 33,545 is a lot of money to pay for a collection.

According to Jeep standards, that price is roughly in line with what you would pay for other Jeeps – the base price for a Wrangler is $ 28,295 – but it seems remarkable that the Gladiator is the most expensive of any standard Jeep vehicle, and for no apparent reason .

These are the prices per Jeep website:

But that’s all on paper (or at least the internet), since Auto News says the discounts have been heavy after the sale dropped after the launch.

The Gladiator competes with trucks such as the Chevy Colorado and the Ford Ranger, both of which have a base price of less than $ 30,000. It also apparently attracts competition from its own home.

A dealer who asked not to be identified said that the Gladiator has taken customers out of the Wrangler, which is quite close to the pick-up prices. The dealer finds both vehicles too expensive.

“We sold (Gladiators) until the last few months. We actually sold the high-end stuff, but again, it’s because of its novelty, and everyone who comes out to buy it with all the equipment, “the dealer said.” But let’s call a spade a spade; $ 30,000 to $ 45,000 is the range that we should have. “

Jeep thinks it can challenge Ranger and Colorado in terms of volume.

“In the beginning, when we talked about the launch and everything else, they didn’t come to this place to say that we would attack Ranger,” (Jeffrey Burnett, CEO of Millsboro Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram in Delaware) said. “They came to this place and said we have a vehicle like no other. Now I think they are addressing:” You know what? We can attack Ranger; we can attack (the Nissan) Frontier. “

Burnett said his store sells 15 to 25 Gladiators a month, which is not far from the numbers for the Wrangler and the light Aries. Nationally, Gladiator sales peaked at over 6,000 in October and then declined slightly in November and December, according to estimates from the Automotive News Data Center, while sales from the Wrangler and Ranger increased as the fourth quarter progressed.

The Gladiator is a strange beast. Our own obsession David Tracy absolutely loves it, but when I see it, I get a nagging feeling about the fact that I just want an old Comanche. The Gladiator seems too much in just about every department, although nowadays it describes almost every truck. It seems especially sad that Jeep’s apparent goal is to defeat the Nissan Frontier.

