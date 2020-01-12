The Japanese Abe meets the Saudi king amid threats in the Persian Gulf

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was in Saudi Arabia on Sunday for talks with King Salman as part of a tour of oil-producing Gulf Arab states with the aim of promoting peace amid a peak in US tensions. and Iran.

Japan has a deep alliance with the United States, but also has links with Iran, which until 2017 provided Japan with around 5% of its crude oil imports. Japan has attempted to remain politically neutral as tensions in the Persian Gulf have increased following President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the US from Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers.

Security in Persian Gulf waters and for oil supplies in the Middle East is a national security priority for Japan, which imports almost 90% of its oil from the Middle East. Much of it is transferred from the Arabian Gulf states through the narrow Strait of Hormuz, which partially controls Iran.

Japan plans to deploy naval units, a destroyer and two patrol aircraft off the coasts of Yemen and Oman to protect energy supplies, while not directly patrolling the Strait of Hormuz like the US.

After arriving late Saturday night in Riyadh, Abe was ceremonially received and Sunday afternoon received by King Salman for lunch. Abe also met the Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman on Sunday.

Saudi media reported that he would meet the powerful crown prince Mohammed bin Salman. This marks Abe’s third visit to Saudi Arabia as prime minister.

Saudi Arabia is the largest supplier of crude oil in Japan, accounting for around 39% of total crude oil imports in Japan. Iran is unable to sell its oil internationally as it used to, due to US sanctions by the Trump government.

In the summer, Japanese energy supply became a target of rising tensions when two cargo ships were mysteriously cut off from the Gulf of Oman. No one claimed responsibility for the attack, although others were blamed by Iran that summer for denying involvement.

The attacks on Japan-related cargo took place in June while Abe was in Iran to meet Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani. He had traveled to Tehran as a discussion partner for President Donald Trump to reduce tensions.

Concerns about a broader conflict have grown in recent days following an American air raid in Baghdad that killed Iran’s powerful military commander, General Qassem Soleimani. Iran took revenge and hit two military bases in Iraq where US troops are stationed, although no casualties were reported. Amid the chaos and heightened threats, Iran acknowledged on Saturday that it had accidentally shot a Ukrainian passenger jet, killing all 176 people on board.

Abe is scheduled to visit the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday and Oman on Wednesday before returning to Tokyo. In the UAE he meets Abu Dhabi crown prince Mohammed bin Zayed and other prominent Emirati figures. In Oman, Abe will hold talks with the new ruler of the country, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, who was named Saturday after the death of the old ruler Sultan Qaboos.

Abe travels with a delegation with ministers responsible for stimulating trade and business ties.

While in Saudi Arabia, he is scheduled to visit the desert region of Al-Ula, promoted by the kingdom as a tourist destination, and reportedly to meet the Saudi crown prince there.

Batrawy reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Associated Press writer Yuri Kageyama in Tokyo contributed to this report.

Abdullah Al-Shihri and Aya Batrawy, The Associated Press