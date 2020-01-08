The Jalopnik Commentator of the Decade

Loading...

The Ford GT, one of $ kaycog’s favorites. Image modified by the author Photo: FordComment Of The Day Your good comments.

Jalopnik’s comment section is one of the best things about the website, maybe one of the best things on the internet, and I would like to thank everyone involved. But with the help of our tech team, I found out who was the most productive Jalopnik commentator of the past decade.

Greetings to $ kaycog, who left 36,895 comments on Jalopnik posts between 2010 and 2019. That’s great.

I am proud of the blogs that we publish on Jalopnik every day, but let’s be honest, sometimes I even scroll through the stories to read the reader comments here. The fact that we have such an interested and informed community that is entertaining is one of the reasons why I enjoy coming to work every day, and I imagine that one of the main reasons still motivates people to get by Video ads and taboola fight links to get the good shit. (We are sorry.)

So! Thanks a lot!

And $ kaycog, if you email me and send me an address, mailbox, or something else, I’d like to send you the super price of an Audi Apple Watch. The German automaker sent it to me a few months ago, probably as an encouragement to write nice things about the R8 that I drove, and I can’t keep it because I found a damn bribery clause in my employment contract. I haven’t even opened it yet!

Jokes are on Audi anyway, I mean, come on, the damn R8 doesn’t need greasing to be exciting. Where’s my Mitsubishi Apple Watch? (Joke.)

Or, $ kaycog, if you prefer not to send me your physical location and your price is just to be recognized, that’s cool too.

You guys (the commentators, all of you) are the best and I appreciate you all immensely. Let’s keep the constructive talk going until 2030!

