The Jacksonville Committee hosts the 13th annual March for Peace and Unity

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WNCT) – People brave the cold weather in Onslow County to walk downtown and celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

The Keeping the Dream Alive Committee held its 13th annual peace and unification march on Monday morning.

It started at the town hall, where people with banners and posters from Dr. King Jr. marched. The participants went on to the district court.

President and committee founder Mary Louise Pearson Moore called to the demonstrators: “They are keeping this dream alive.”

According to Moore, gender equality has come a long way, but there is still a lot to do.

“It may not be overnight, but (participants will say)” I marched with the MLK “and in this way they will go home and think about it. You have to start somewhere and this start is our march and it was cold this morning, but our hearts were warm, ”said Moore.

The march ended with a prayer in Jacksonville City Hall. A ceremony followed with guest speaker Senator Paul Lowe Jr .. The organizers awarded three university grants during the event.