The ITV quiz is the biggest drama of the year

According to the figures published by the presenter, the ITV quiz has become the biggest TV drama of the year.

The three-part series premiered on April 13 and reproduced the events of the so-called cough scandal – a true story that shook who wants to be a millionaire in 2001.

The number of people tuned in to watch the first episode, either live on ITV or seven days later via recording, totaled 9 million.

Another 1.1 million watched the replay of the opening of the series later that evening, pushing the entire audience to 10 million, making the quiz the biggest TV drama ever.

The series was particularly successful among 16- to 34-year-olds, who accounted for 1.5 million of the audience, the highest rating in this age group since the fifth series of the Line of Duty.

Quiz stars Matthew Macfadyen and Sian Clifford starring Charles and Diana Ingram, but it was Michael Sheen’s performance as Chris Tarrantina that really brought social media to the fore.

James Graham wrote a TV series based on his successful play of the same name.

