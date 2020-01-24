The Italian five star leader Di Maio resigns while the party is struggling paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The 5 stars have been in crisis for months, especially since the movement turned over coalition partners in September. But even earlier, it was struck by a fight and has seen the shortcomings or expulsions of 31 lawmakers since the party won 33% of the vote in the 2018 elections.

It was the 5-star national victory since birth as a grassroots, anti-establishment protest movement led by comic Beppe Grillo.

Analysts have long said that the party has struggled to turn into an effective government force, hampered by its uncomfortable governing alliances first with the right-wing League party and since September with the center-left Democratic Party. In the process, it alienated voters by defying some of its core values.

Emiliana De Blasio, a communication sociologist at Luiss University in Rome, said that the demise of Di Maio is related to the fact that he emerged in party ranks representing the right wing of the movement and could work as such with Salvinit.

“The rapid fall is probably best reflected by the fact that the government currently consists of an alliance with the Democratic Party, so the entire 5-star movement seems to have moved to the center left,” she said.

The conflict came to a head a few days before a regional election this weekend, which means that Matteo Salvini’s League-party probably scores well in the traditional left stronghold of Emilia Romagna.

The latest polls showed that the League and the Democratic candidate were getting closer.

Salvini welcomed the demise of Di Maio and said: “Di Maio leaves the leadership of the 5 Stars to collapse.” Given the extra struggle within the Democrats, “the government is ready,” he tweeted.

Analyst Massimiliano Panarari, who wrote in the La Stampa newspaper on Wednesday, said a decision by Di Maio to step down now, because the party leader would save him the debt if the candidate closest to the government coalition, democrat Stefano Bonaccini, would to lose.

The 5-star support has now shrunk to a national survey of only around 15-16%.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said he respected Di Maio’s decision, while ignoring suggestions that his resignation as party leader could destabilize the government.

“Certainly, I would regret it on a personal level,” he told RTL102 radio.

De Blasio, the Luiss sociologist, noted that Di Maio never finished college and had no relevant work experience before being chosen to lead the party, an excellent example of the smooth, non-traditional leadership ethos that the 5-star leads.

Although capable and smart, “the 5-star movement is made up of many personalities, and Di Maio is just one of the personalities,” she said.

___

AP producer Trisha Thomas has contributed.

Nicole Winfield, The Associated Press