The IRREGULAR AT MAGIC HIGH SCHOOL comes with Funimation – GeekTyrant

Funimation and Aniplex America are bringing The Irregular at Magic High School to the popular anime streaming service. The subtitled version of the series will be available later this month and is interesting.

Brother and sister Tatsuya and Miyuki Shiba are enrolled at Affiliated First High School. Miyuki will start as an elite Course 1 student but Tatsuya, due to some deficiency, will become a Course 2 student as “irregular”. She is respected by her classmates, Miyuki only worships Tatsuya, thus drawing the attention of Course 1 students.

Also, The Irregular at Magic High School The Movie: The Girl Summoning the Stars it will be available for a fortnight starting May 1st. This follows a special program by Funimation to bring fan favorite series and movies to the service, even if only for a limited time.

Irregular at Magic High School: The movie Girl Who Summons the Stars is set shortly after the series, and follows the siblings on spring break with Tatsuya, the “irregular” older brother, and his younger sister Miyuki about to completed their first year at Magic High School. Tatsuya, Miyuki and the others have decided to spend their spring break at a private villa on Ogasawara Island. They are enjoying their short vacation until a young girl named Kokoa comes before them. She escapes from the naval base and tells Tatsuya her only wish.