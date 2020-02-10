“The Irishman” mistake: Netflix film misses shot at Chicago outfit

CHICAGO – If Oscar nominee “The Irishman” had been embodied as a Chicago gangster, he would have been killed for making too many mistakes.

The Chicago outfit has a long and bloody history of retaliation for the misdeeds of its foot soldiers and bosses, from mischief to gunfire. In Hollywood there is no physical punishment for gaffes or factual errors and only occasional public abuse from film fans and in this case mobologists.

During the long three hour run, mistakes in “The Irishman” span a long list, from visual mistakes to factual mistakes related to the East Coast Mob and the Chicago outfit.

The film, which is said to be a lifelike saga by the famous Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa and his relationship with La Cosa Nostra, mainly takes place in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s. Many of the commonly reported bugs are related to time: cars and technology in scenes that were not made at that time, wrong highways and planes; and New York’s Twin Towers in a 1972 scene, though the buildings weren’t completed until next year. Popular films are generally subject to what some call “nitpicking”, which all end up as blog feed.

A major falsehood in the film that has been an important undercurrent in history concerns the Chicago mob and President John F. Kennedy.

The film expressed the fact that JFK won thanks to Sam Giancana and the Chicago outfit, cultivated votes in a cemetery, and cast ballots on behalf of the dead.

The film says, “… it was easy for the mob to help Joe Kennedy elect his son as president. It was easy. They deepened the poll a little to make sure he won in Illinois. “

Chicago mob historian John Binder says the film did something wrong.

Binder, a retired professor and doctor at the University of Illinois at Chicago, studied the 1960 elections and claimed that outfit election fraud meant the day for John Kennedy.

“If you look at the evidence, it’s just not there,” Binder told the AB7 I team. “There is no convincing or credible evidence that organized crime in 1960 was spread to JFK near Chicago or through union members at national level …”

The Chicago mob expert says “The Irishman” is simply in line with the usual extreme conspiracy theories, “that the mob stopped where it could, whether it was different parts of Chicago or whether it was with union members at the national level was about to get out the vote for JFK and that’s what Kennedy chose. “

However, according to Binder’s research, no cases of election fraud have been reported or investigated that have resulted in intimidation or violence by outfit thugs – despite saying that the film and several mob books have written a sexier version of the story in recent years.

“Now many people treat it as an undeniable fact,” he said.

Binder and other mob experts agree that no Kennedy would have used the mob’s help for this type of business, since organized crime in Chicago was a major target of JFK, and especially his brother, who would soon be Attorney General Robert Kennedy.

With JFK’s generous amount of conspiracy theories, Binder says they have “a specific recipe for them.” He says, “You have to fill 2 cups of Kennedy’s, you have to fill at least one large cup of mob. If you can fill a few tablespoons of Marilyn Monroe and half a cup of Frank Sinatra, so much the better.”

While there has been a long internet debate about the entire premise of the film and how Jimmy Hoffa was lured to death and murdered by crooks in a Detroit suburb, it is based on the book “I Heard You Paint Houses”. This book introduces the version of gangster Frank Sheeran that happened to Hoffa, and although the crime scenario has been discredited by federal investigators, it is Sheeran’s alleged insider’s stance on what happened, and the film faithfully repeats it ,

But then there’s Allen Dorfman, the sly and crafty financier of the mobs-dominated Teamsters Pension Fund in Chicago. In the film, Dorfman’s character is shown on screen with the title, which says that “he was shot eight times in the head in 1979 in a Chicago parking lot”.

The 60-year-old Dorfman was shot in the head several times with a 0.22 caliber pistol – then the outfit’s murder weapon – but there was no parking lot in Chicago and the film was not claimed in 1979.

“The fact that the film ‘The Irishman’ had a wrong date of death for Allen Dorfman is a bit sloppy,” said Chicago mob expert and author John Binder, Ph.D. and former professor at the University of Illinois at Chicago. “Of course ‘The Irishman’ is a film, but it is based on a supposedly true crime book and it imposes itself as a real crime story, so people don’t see it as another piece of entertainment.”

The fact is that in 1979 Dorfman maneuvered millions more for mob bosses and the Teamsters Central States Pension Fund in Chicago. This year the FBI was just beginning to secretly hear conversations in its office where it had hidden listening devices as part of a new investigation.

Dorfman, a cutthroat and close partner of Hoffa and the Outfit, was indicted and convicted in 1981 and 1982.

On January 20, 1983, Dorfman was in a corruption case against the mobs-run Teamsters pension fund three days before he was sentenced to federal prison.

When he left a hotel in the northwest suburb of Lincolnwood – not in Chicago, as the film says – two masked assassins came up behind him and one of them started shooting when the business magnate fell on the tarmac.

Dorfman was dead in the parking lot of the Hyatt, the infamous purple hotel that has been torn down since then. Investigators believed Dorfman was murdered “to keep him calm,” the I team reported at the time.

No one has ever been charged. This is how most of the 1,100 gangland murders in Chicago have gone over the decades.

Dorfman was killed four years after The Irishman’s claims, a strange mistake for a film with a budget of $ 150 million and a host of researchers, helpers, and assistants that are listed in the credits, and the date in a simple Google Search could have checked.

The I-Team asked for interviews with the director Martin Scorsese, the actor Robert DeNiro, who plays the main gangster in the film, together with the screenwriter and the author. A spokesman for Netflix who distributed the film said that none of them were available.

