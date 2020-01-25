The Iranian strike caused brain injuries to US troops

According to the Pentagon, 34 service members were diagnosed with traumatic brain injury earlier this month after Iran missile attacks on a base in Iraq, a number higher than previously announced by the military.

US President Donald Trump and other senior officials initially said the Iranian attack had not killed or injured US soldiers.

Last week, the U.S. military said that after the attack on Ain al-Asad Air Force Base in western Iraq, 11 U.S. soldiers were treated for possible injuries related to concussion symptoms.

Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman told reporters that 17 diagnosed service members are already back in Iraq.

Eight members of the military service who had previously been transported to Germany had been transferred to the United States and were treated either at Walter Reed Military Hospital or at their home bases.

Mr. Hoffman said the service members would be treated on an outpatient basis and returned to the US to be closer to where they were deployed.

Nine service members remain in Germany and are currently being evaluated and treated.

Mr. Hoffman said the military saw symptoms such as headache, dizziness, sensitivity to light, and nausea.

On Wednesday, Mr. Trump seemed to downplay the injuries, saying he “heard they had a headache and a few other things.”

Pentagon officials said there has been no effort to minimize or delay information about brain injuries, but treatment for the injuries following the Tehran attack has raised questions about U.S. military policy on dealing with suspected brain injuries.

While the U.S. military must report incidents that threaten life, limb, or eyesight immediately, there is no urgent need to do so in the case of suspected traumatic brain injury or TBI, which may take time to manifest and diagnose.

Mr. Hoffman said that Secretary of Defense Mark Esper had instructed the Pentagon to review the injury tracking and reporting process.

Various health and media groups have been trying for years to raise awareness of the severity of brain injuries, including concussions.

According to Pentagon data, around 408,000 service members have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury since 2000.

