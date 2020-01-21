The Iranian MP offers $ 3 million to anyone who kills President Trump

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iranian lawmakers offered $ 3 million in rewards to anyone who killed US President Donald Trump and said Iran could avoid nuclear weapons threats, the ISNA news agency said in Tehran’s news Tuesday Conflict with Washington.

US disarmament ambassador Robert Wood rejected the reward as “ridiculous” and told reporters in Geneva that it showed the “terrorist foundations” of the Iranian establishment.

Tensions have increased steadily since Trump pulled Washington out of Tehran’s nuclear deal with the world powers in 2018 and re-imposed US sanctions. The stalemate triggered violent military strikes this month.

“On behalf of the people of Kerman province, we will pay a $ 3 million cash reward to those who kill Trump,” legislator Ahmad Hamzeh told the 290-seat parliament, ISNA reported.

He did not say whether the reward was officially supported by Iran’s spiritual leaders.

The city of Kerman, in the province south of the capital, is the hometown of Qassem Soleimani, a well-known Iranian commander whose murder in a drone attack ordered by Trump in Baghdad on January 3 caused Iran to fire missiles at US targets in Iraq.

“If we had nuclear weapons today, we would be protected from threats … We should put the production of long-range missiles that can carry unconventional warheads on our agenda. This is our natural right,” he was quoted by ISNA.

The United States and its western allies have long accused Iran of searching for nuclear weapons. Tehran insists that it has never looked for nuclear weapons and never will. His nuclear work is used to research and master the process of power generation.

The 2015 nuclear deal as a whole should extend the time it would take Iran to procure enough fissile material for an atomic bomb. The contracting parties believed at the time that Iran could produce enough material in two to three months if it wanted to.

As part of the agreement known as JCPOA, Iran received sanctions relief in return for restricting its nuclear activities. In response to Washington’s withdrawal from the pact and pressure from US sanctions, Iran has withdrawn its commitments to the agreement.

This month, Iran announced that it would break all the limits of its uranium enrichment work, potentially shortening the “breakout time” for building a nuclear weapon. According to reports from the United States’ nuclear watchdog, Tehran is still far from advancing its work.

Following Iran’s final move, Britain, France and Germany triggered a nuclear pact dispute mechanism that initiated a diplomatic process that could lead to renewed sanctions against the United States. Iran said Monday that Tehran would exit the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) if international sanctions were reinstated.

US envoy Wood said Iran’s threat to terminate the treaty that has been the basis of global nuclear arms control since the Cold War would send a “very, very negative message”.