The Iranian military has reportedly tried to cover up the crash of a Ukrainian airliner from the Iranian president

Ukraine International Airlines flight 752, which carried 176 people, crashed in Iran on January 8. The crash killed everyone on board.

The cause of the crash was unknown, according to the Iranian government. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps – a military division that responds directly to the country’s top leader – suggested a possible mechanical failure of the affected Boeing 737 aircraft.

But days later, according to claims by several foreign governments that the plane had been shot down, Iran admitted its mistake: a Revolutionary Guard soldier, who was on high alert following the U.S.-ordered drone attack on Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, accidentally fired two Anti-aircraft missiles during passenger flight.

This emerges from a new article in the New York Times on Sunday that reports that the Iranian Revolutionary Guards knew they made the mistake immediately after the missile was launched.

Debris where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital, Tehran, Iran – the crash of a Ukrainian plane near Tehran, in which all 176 died on board. (Associated press photo)

General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, head of the Aerospace Division of the Revolutionary Guards, was informed of the news shortly afterwards. “I called the officials and told them that this has happened and that it is very likely that we will get to our own plane,” he said in a televised statement.

What followed, according to the NYT report, was an attempt by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards to keep the news secret – even from Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Instead of reporting to President Rouhani, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards report directly to Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. For this reason, General Hajizadeh and other Revolutionary Guard generals have reportedly failed to tell the President of Iran or the Iranian military what they consider to be the likely truth: Iran accidentally fired two anti-aircraft missiles at a passenger jet, and this jet crashed into a crash missiles.

Since Iran publicly denied shooting the plane, an investigative committee has been reported to have been formed. Participants “were confiscated and told not to speak to anyone,” the NYT report said.

A vigil for victims of Ukraine International Airlines flight 752 in front of Amri Kabir University in Tehran, where some passengers were students. (Associated Press / Ebrahim Noroozi)

On the evening of January 8, the same day the crash occurred, the committee was reportedly ready to declare that Iran had accidentally fired two missiles at the plane – but the Iranian Revolutionary Guards were apparently unwilling to address the Iranian president or other branches of it just about telling government.

According to the generals involved, Iran initially refused to participate in the crash due to national security concerns. If they admitted fault immediately, they could have raised doubts among the Iranian air defense companies, they argue.

“If we had said that, our air defense system would have been crippled and our people would have doubted everything,” said General Hajizadeh.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is said to have found out the truth on Friday, January 10, after days of total rejection by Iranian officials. He reportedly pushed for a quick announcement of the news, which was allegedly pushed back by military leaders. Rouhani has reportedly needed an impending resignation to solve the problem.

On Saturday, January 11th – three days after the plane crashed – Iran officially recognized its mistake.

“The armed forces’ internal investigations have shown that, unfortunately, missile-fired missiles caused the terrible crash of the Ukrainian plane and the death of 176 innocent people,” President Rouhani tweeted. “The investigation continues to identify and pursue this great tragedy and this unforgivable mistake.”

Read the full New York Times report here

Read more from Business Insider:

,