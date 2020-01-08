The Iranian leader calls the rocket attack a blow to US bases

Loading...

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (left, courtesy of Khamenei.ir on Creative Commons 4.0) and US President Donald Trump (official portrait)

By NASSER KARIMI, AMIR VAHDAT and JON GAMBRELL Associated Press

TEHERAN, Iran (AP) – Iran struck back against the United States early Wednesday for killing its most powerful military commander and launching ballistic missile bombardment at two Iraqi military bases where, according to the Iranian Supreme Leader, an American ” Face Slapping “Were” Against the US military presence in the region.

However, the dramatic explosion of more than a dozen missiles caused no casualties, and U.S. President Donald Trump said hours later that Iran appears to be standing still.

Article below …

It was a signal that both sides were withdrawing from an immediate spiral of more direct exchanges that could upset the Middle East.

In the White House, Trump said the US would impose new “punitive economic sanctions” on Iran to force it to end its nuclear program and “hostilities” in the region. But he also said Washington was open to a deal with Tehran.

Iran, in turn, appeared to have calibrated its attack to avoid further US retaliation and warned its Iraqi allies early to avoid losses.

“They were slapped last night,” Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a speech about the Americans after the missile attack.

He made it clear that Iran’s actions resulted from the US killing Revolutionary Guardsman Qassem Soleimani, whose death triggered angry appeals for revenge in a drone attack in Baghdad last week, pulling large numbers of Iranians into the streets in mourning. Khamenei himself cried at the funeral to show his loyalty to the commander.

“These military actions are not enough (for revenge). It is important that America’s corrupt presence in this region comes to an end. “

Satellite images showed at least five strike points on the Ain al-Asad base in the western province of Anbar, Iraq, each of which left burned traces of explosion that damaged or destroyed the buildings. A structure was wiped out in a row of buildings next to a row of helicopters, although according to the images provided by Planet Labs, Inc. none of the planes appeared to be damaged.

The Iranian foreign minister tweeted that Tehran had “taken adequate measures to defend itself” and added that Tehran had “not attempted to escalate” but would defend itself against further aggressions.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi said he received news from Iran shortly after midnight that his retaliation “had begun or was about to begin” and would only focus on US positions. The Finnish and Lithuanian armed forces, which had personnel in one of the target bases, said they had received information about an impending attack and had time to go to emergency shelters or to leave the base.

Iran’s attacks “appeared to be designed for maximum domestic effect with minimal risk of escalation,” said Henry Rome, Eurasia Group analyst.

“For a president who wants to avoid a war in the Middle East during an election year, the Iranians have provided an exit ramp that he is likely to take,” said Rome.

Tensions in the Middle East have increased steadily since Trump unilaterally pulled America out of Tehran’s nuclear deal with the world powers.

The Iranian attacks on the bases were the first in recent years that Iran attacked US positions directly and not through proxies in the region.

Tehran and Washington have been at odds since the Islamic Revolution in Iran in 1979 and the subsequent takeover and hostage crisis by the US embassy.

A Ukrainian plane with 176 people crashed shortly before Tehran after take-off on Wednesday morning and killed everyone on board, Iranian and Ukrainian officials said. Iran said mechanical problems were suspected, although Ukraine declined to offer a reason while an investigation continues.

The Boeing 737-800 had taken off from Imam Khomeini International Airport towards the Ukrainian capital Kiev. The aircraft carried 167 passengers and nine crew members. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians were on board – the Ukrainian nationals included two passengers and the nine crew members. The rest were Swedish, Afghan, German and British nationals.

The United States Aviation Administration previously warned of a “possible miscalculation or misidentification” of civil aircraft in the Persian Gulf. The agency prohibited US airlines from flying over areas in Iraq, Iran and some Persian Gulf countries.

The United States has deployed more troops to the region. Allies in the US Gulf, where thousands of American troops are stationed, are concerned about a direct conflict. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have called for de-escalation.

“The situation is not currently a war,” said UAE Minister of Energy Suhail Al-Mazrouei that Iran is a neighbor and the last thing the country wants is more regional tension.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard warned the US and its allies not to take revenge on the missile attack.

“We warn all American allies who have made their bases available to the terrorist army against targeting any area that is the starting point for aggressive action against Iran,” said a statement by the Iranian state-run news agency IRNA. It also threatened Israel.

The Iranians fired 15 rockets on Wednesday, two U.S. officials said. Ten of them met Ain al-Asad and one aimed at a base in Irbil in the semi-autonomous Kurdish region of Iraq. Four failed, officials said, who were not authorized to speak publicly about a military operation.

“As we assess the situation and our response, we will take all necessary measures to protect and defend US personnel, partners and allies in the region,” said Jonathan Hoffman, an assistant secretary of the United States Secretary of Defense.

Two Iraqi security officials said a missile hit a plane in Ain al-Asad and lit a fire. According to officials who spoke on condition of anonymity that they were not allowed to speak to journalists, there were no immediate reports of victims of the attacks.

Ain al-Asad was used for the first time by American forces after the US-led invasion of the downed dictator Saddam Hussein in 2003 and later by American troops in the fight against the Islamic group. It is home to approximately 1,500 U.S. forces and coalition forces. Trump traveled there in December 2018 and made his first presidential visit to troops in the region. Vice President Mike Pence also visited.

While wavering from the loss of life in the plane crash, Iran is also facing the aftermath of a fatal onslaught on Tuesday at Soleimani’s funeral in its hometown of Kerman, killing 56 people and injuring more than 200. Shortly after Wednesday’s rocket attack, Soleimani’s remains of shrouds were lowered into the ground as mourners howled at the grave site.

“We tell our enemies that we will take revenge, but if they do something else, we will set fire to the places they like and are passionate about,” said Hossein Salami, who commands the Revolutionary Guard, to a crowd in Kerman.

The general’s three-day funeral procession in the big cities was an unprecedented honor for Soleimani. The Iranians saw him as a national hero for his work at the head of the Quds Force of the Guard in the face of US pressure.

The US accuses him of killing US troops in Iraq. The Trump administration claims that he planned new attacks shortly before his death.

However, many Sunni Muslims in the region see him as a destabilizing figure who commanded dangerous and deadly Shiite proxy militias. Soleimani led forces supporting Syrian President Bashar Assad in the civil war.

Since his death on January 3, Tehran has abandoned the remaining limits of its 2015 nuclear deal with the world powers. In Iraq, lawmakers and pro-Iranian factions in parliament voted to drive American troops out of Iraqi territory.

Kuwait said on Wednesday that the Twitter account of its state-run KUNA news agency had been hacked and a false story about the withdrawal of US troops from the country had been published. The fake warning went out on her account, Kuwait said. More than 13,000 U.S. soldiers are stationed in Kuwait, with more on the way.

Gambrell reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Associated press authors Aya Batrawy in Dubai, Matthew Lee, Lolita C. Baldor and Zeke Miller in Washington, Qassim Abdul-Zahra in Baghdad; Hussain al-Qatari in Kuwait City and Zeina Karam in Beirut contributed to this.