The Iranian general has transformed the war in Syria in favor of Assad

Loading...

BEIRUT – When Syrian President Bashar Assad made a rare visit to Tehran last year, the powerful commander of the revolutionary guard Qassem Soleimani was there to greet him, along with the supreme leader and president of Iran. The Iranian Foreign Minister was not, and he resigned in protest because he was excluded from talks with a crucial ally.

It was a telling episode about who controls Iranian policy in Syria.

Since 2011 the Iranian frontman in Syria, Soleimani has helped to turn the tide in the now almost 9-year civil war, which intervened to save Assad when armed rebels reached the capital Damascus and seized several important cities. He read the Shiite militias from all over the region to support the Syrian army and conducted a series of sieges that conquered territory, caused heavy bloodshed and destruction and prevented the Assad state from collapsing.

His murder in an American air raid in Iraq is likely to rattle thousands of Iranian-backed hunters in Syria. The networks of militia he has set up will continue to exist and Syria is likely to become a battlefield for hundreds of American troops stationed there.

The militias supported by Iran are scattered throughout Syria, including near civilians and some almost American positions, said Danny Makki, a Syrian analyst based in Great Britain. If the US-Iranian conflict escalates – “as is very likely,” he said – the US or Israel could hit the militias, or the Iranian-backed hunters would have US positions in eastern Syria, including near Kurdish , can attack. -controlled oil fields that Damascus would like to regain.

“The battlefield will be Syria and Iraq,” said Makki. “It can get bad on multiple levels.”

The murder of Soleiman could also have a resounding effect in Syria. If the Iraqi government forces American troops to leave Iraq in protest against the murder, American soldiers in East Syria would lose a vital logistics and supply line and probably also have to stop. That in turn would make the Americans ally, the Syrian Kurds, vulnerable. The Iraqi parliament demanded that US troops leave on Sunday, but it is not immediately clear whether the government will carry out the threat.

Soleimani, commonly known as the General, transformed Iran’s traditional role of supporting proxies aimed at challenging Western influence on forging paramilitary forces that could support a ruler and a traditional army.

He led Iran’s intervention in Syria when, early in the war, Tehran became aware that his only ally in the region was about to collapse in the face of rebels. That would have jeopardized a vital hub for Tehran: the state of Assad offered access to Iran’s most important and professional militias, the Hezbollah of Lebanon, gave depth and protection to its influence in Iraq and placed Iranian influence on the border with Israel.

Head of the Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guard, Soleimani has brought in and organized thousands of Shiite militants from Lebanon, Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran to support Assad’s overburdened army and provide firepower and skills. He reorganized Syria’s various paramilitary groups into one force and injected disciplined hunters into the otherwise drained forces.

It was also Soleimani who negotiated joint military operations with Russia in 2015, two months before Russia started its air strikes in Syria. In April 2016, Russia launched air strikes in Syria from Iran, according to the International Institute for Strategic Studies, the first time that a foreign state operated in Iran since World War II.

He set battlefield priorities and defeated strategic areas of opposition control. An early target was Qusayr, a city near the border with the Lebanon key to provide Hezbollah lines, then central cities and suburbs around Damascus and a grand prize, the largest city in Syria, Aleppo. When Aleppo was recaptured in 2016, it was Soleimani, not Assad, who visited the city.

His opponents say he introduced some of the most brutal tactics of the war, notably the use of long, devastating sieges in populated areas that have strangled civilians and reclaimed territory until the resistance collapsed. The tactic killed or expelled hundreds of thousands of civilians and left urban areas in ruins. Moreover, Shiite militias against the largely Sunni opposition deepen the sectarian nature of the war and created atrocities.

“He was the godfather of demographic change in Syria … His characteristics are on every massacre that took place in an area free of his people, starting with Homs, Ghouta, Daraa and Aleppo,” said Tarek Muharram, an opposition hunter from Aleppo who fought against militia supported by Iran.

“Those tactics will not change much after he dies,” said Abdul-Salam Abdul-Razek, a raiding Syrian army officer who also fought the militia of Soleimani.

Displaced Syrians celebrated the murder of Soleimani, with some sweets or shouts thanks to US President Donald Trump. In one of the last cities in northern Syria held by the opposition, men danced and sang in a public square.

“We woke up with the best news,” said Jamil Andani, a displaced man in Idlib. Soleimani ‘made us suffer. He was our worst enemy. “

Soleimani was a savior for Assad and his troops.

Assad Eulogizing Soleimani, said he “left clear marks in his victories against terrorist groups” in Syria.

The question now is how much influence Soleimani’s death will have on the forces he led. In addition to his skills as a strategist and tactician, Soleimani was a powerful presence in the field, often popping up in operating rooms to fight directly or at front lines to boost morale.

“The Syrian-Iranian alliance will certainly continue to do so,” Makki said. “But the loss of Soleimani, the brain of so many victories, plans and strategies, will be a big blow to Syria and Iran at the policy level and in terms of regional influence.”

Assad said the tactics used by the general will only grow and become anchored in the young men he trained.

As a result of his concern about the effect of the Soleimani assassination, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said that progress in Syria should not stop, and urged fighters to be steadfast and all Iranian powers to stop the US presence in the region. to combat.

“No one should be shaken or worried or scared,” Nasrallah said Sunday. “We must continue firmly on the road to victory.”

By Sarah El Deeb, The Associated Press