The grief that waves over the Iranian community in London after the death of 176 people in a plane crash near Tehran is exacerbated by concerns for their friends and family in their home country.

“They have a sense of absolute helplessness – they have nothing to hold on to,” said Sohrab Rohani, a Western professor who mentored four Western students who died in the air disaster on Wednesday. “Most of the students here, their parents, their families, (are still in Iran).”

Western has more than 200 Iranian students and the wider community of the city consists of academics and professionals.

London’s mayor, Ed Holder, who attended an emotional vigil for the four Western students on Wednesday, said the city’s Iranian community was deeply affected by the crash that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said was likely caused by an Iranian rocket and “just try wait a minute.

“Regardless of how the plane crashed, we are dealing with the huge scale of the loss. This has deeply affected everyone,” he said. “These were some of the best and smartest. There will come a point in this grieving process want to know why. Finding logic in an illogical, terrible situation. Today, this week, is not that week. “

With 138 passengers en route to Canada, including many graduate students from coast to coast, the flight of Ukraine International Airlines collapsed shortly after taking off from Tehran, killing all 176 on board.

Hadis Hayatdavoudi, Ghazal Nourian, Milad Nahavandi and Sajedeh Saraeian

Three PhD students at Western – Hadis Hayatdavoudi, Ghazal Nourian and Milad Nahavandi – and Sajedeh Saraeian, who came to Western to do a master’s, were on the plane.

Nahavandi had gone to Iran to have his parents travel to Canada this summer, said Rohani, who was his mentor.

“Unfortunately, that didn’t happen,” Rohani said.

Nahavandi was an “amazing, energetic, very, very polite, hard-working, motivated student,” he said.

Rohani, who came to Canada in 1999 to study at Western, is a member of the Baha’i community in London, the second largest religion in Iran after Islam. About half of their approximately 400 London members are of Iranian descent.

Canada is a popular destination for Iranian students, he said, because grad programs are well funded and students can become permanent residents.

The shock and sadness are also felt in Iranian communities in cities all over the country who were on fire before the crash after the assassination of a top Iranian general by the United States and firing Iran’s ballistic missiles at US bases in Iraq in retaliation.

“For me personally it has been a hell of a week with all the news in Iran,” said Mohammad Keyhani, an associate professor at the Haskayne School of Business at the University of Calgary, who came to Canada from Iran in 2008 as a graduate student . “Everyone in the Iranian community is on the alert – it’s really, really scary.”

He said that the thought of a new war fills him with despair.

People mourn a memorial service at Western University in London, Ont. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, four western students died in the crash of Ukraine International Airline flight PS752 in Iran. Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press

People mourn Wednesday at a memorial service at Western University in London for four Western students who died in the crash of Ukraine International Airline flight PS752 in Iran. (Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press)

“Everyone called it Black Wednesday – and of course life would be hell for everyone outside of Iran, just like the chaos in Iran,” Keyhani said.

Flying in Iran is risky, he said. Few major airlines offer direct flights due to country-imposed sanctions.

“The sanctions have seriously damaged living conditions in Iran and flying out of Iran,” Keyhani said, “No one is willing to sell planes to Iran, making it difficult and dangerous for anyone flying in Iran.”

Canada, he said, often ignores the relationship with Iran, which is why people were surprised at “how a plane from Iran could contain so many smart people.”

“They ignore each other as if there is no relationship,” he said. “While so many Iranians live in Canada and contribute to society, study in the grad programs and become professors.”

Dr. Liyakat Takim, Sharjah president of Global Islam in the religious studies department at McMaster University, also knows the sting of loss.

His friend Asghar Dhirani was on the run. Dhirani had traveled to Iran to lead a pilgrimage to shrines in the country.

“We were very close – it’s traumatic and painful for all involved,” Takim said. “For many Iranians, I think it varies from disbelief to surreal to a nightmare. It is without a doubt one of the worst weeks (for the Iranian Canadian community).”

The Dhirani family goes abroad to identify the body, Takim said.

“They record all the necessary data – as you can imagine, it is extremely unbearable for them,” he said, adding two other pilgrims, a mother and daughter.

In Islam, it is normal to bury the body as soon as possible after it has been “washed, shrouded, and funeral prayers said,” Takim said.

“But these are mitigating circumstances,” he said. “Normal procedures do not apply.”

Takim said he takes some comfort from “a sense of solidarity above a certain religion” from the rest of Canada.

“They grieve with us that kind of help – a sense of the entire community is lost,” he said. “There is an outpouring of sorrow.”

