The iPhone SE is now available for pre-order, with the $ 50 Best Buy Buy gift card

The iPhone SE is the best budget iPhone you will ever find.

Photo: apple

By Dylan HaasMashable Shopping2020-04-17 14:55:58 UTC

TL; DR: As of April 17, the new iPhone SE budget is available for pre-order – sending it by April 24th.

Another year, another iPhone. This time, it’s a little cheaper though, which is nice.

Starting April 17, you can get a new iPhone SE budget to ship pre-orders starting April 24. The new device starts at just $ 399, with a possible $ 229 in conjunction with a previous iPhone sale on the website of Apple. If you pre-order from Best Buy, though, you’ll get a $ 50 gift card bonus (minus the chance for trade-in).

When you hear “budget,” most people think that it implies a decline in quality – which couldn’t be further from the truth with the iPhone SE. While it is technically encoded within the body of the iPhone 8, the SE has all the advanced internals of the iPhone 11 (mainly the fast A13 Bionic chip processor). Yes, it’s also smaller than what you might use – but trust us, not having a chunky phone will be a breath of fresh air. Check out all the other details of the iPhone SE in our report here.

Secure your pre-order directly from Apple for the new iPhone SE (starting at $ 399) on April 17, and deliver it by April 24. If the $ 50 gift card sounds good, then please Order from Best Buy.

