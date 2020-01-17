The iPhone 12 could have the performance of a 15-inch MacBook Pro

People are already making predictions about this year’s iPhone and new reports suggest that it could have the performance of a MacBook thanks to the expected 5nm process on the A14 processor.

The latest iPhone 11 series uses the A13 Bionic SoC built using a 7 nm process, and while the move to 5 nm seems small, it would mean a faster and more energy efficient iPhone – one that according to Macworld’s performance could obscure the 15-inch MacBook Pro. We have long heard that smartphone processors are similar to those of certain laptops, but the powerful 15-inch MacBook Pro is a new benchmark.

“If we believe TSMC in the improved transistor density of the 5 nm process, we look at an incredible 15 billion transistors. That is more than anything but the largest high-end desktop and server CPUs and GPUs,” writes Jason Cross of MacWorld.

If these speculations are correct, we can expect a super-powerful iPhone later this year. Aside from its internal strength, experts have also predicted what the new iPhone might look like when it comes on the market.

Ming-Chi Kuo – which is an oracle when it comes to iPhone predictions – predicted as early as September that the iPhone 12 models would resemble the iPhone 4, especially when it comes to the metal frame. The surface of the metal frame would be flat, unlike current iPhone models with curved edges.

Kuo also predicted that the iPhone 12, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max would have 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch OLED screens, respectively, and a dual-lens camera or a three-lens camera – all with 5G support. These would be the first devices from Apple with 5G compatibility.

Although we may be one step ahead of ourselves, there are also reports of an iPhone without a lightning port in 2021, making the phone a completely portless device that relies solely on wireless charging. Kuo predicted that if this happened, the change would first only take place in higher iPhone models before it would appear in the entire new iPhone line-up.

Digital Trends contacted Apple to comment on the reports of the A14 processor and the 5 nm process. We will update this story as soon as we hear it again.

Recommendations from the editors