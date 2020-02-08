The Iowa Caucus was Waterloo for Democrats

Monday, February 3, just before 9 p.m., Holiday Inn Airport, Des Moines. A crowd of supporters and volunteers for Senator Bernie Sanders buzzes. After being bullied for four years by party officers and media allies (CNN and MSNBC are seen in the crowd of Sanders as Goebbelsian weapons of the Democratic National Committee), Vermont’s anti-corporate crusader has surpassed and risen in polls. The only thing that remains is the Schadenfreude orgasm of a victory speech.

A young animal rights lawyer, Colin Grace, explains how he turned to Bernie. “Frankly, it started with investigating some of the causes of 2008,” he laughs. “Well, then I found weed and became a libertarian.”

A supporter in the neighborhood with long hair under a standard number Spin Doctors woolen smoking hat pulls up. “Dude, should we all smoke now?” A David, in his forties, smiles, beating on his chest pockets. “I have the most enormous J.”

Everyone is smiling. David and his woolen and fleece suit are nothing like the younger Grace in a blue blazer and collar – Grace was a captain of the caucus area tonight – but their stories sound the same. Two elements are near-constants in the crowd of Sanders: life experience with a broken system (Grace told a story of company-caught regulators who killed an animal rights law he was working on), and feelings of sympathy for a senator who is also seen as the get the short stick of establishment cheats.

“I was third in 2016. I supported Gary Johnson,” says Grace. “But then, even from the sidelines, I thought:” Man, the DNC is tackling this against Sanders. “

“They’re dirty, man,” David agrees. “They don’t even try to hide it.”

Nods all around. The group breaks up to find a TV. The results come in. A young woman in a blue Bernie shirt mumbles as she walks to the meeting room: “I can’t wait to see Wolf’s face.”

There was so much scummery to avenge: from Chris Matthews at MSNBC, Sanders suggested not to stop his car to help someone injured on the side of the road, to CNN with a late story that the DNC engaged “troll hunters” fight a Russian “disinformation” campaign (presumably to help Sanders), against the DNC changing debate rules to allow billionaire former Republican Michael Bloomberg to find his way to a $ 800,000 campaign by former Democratic strategist Mark Mellman , to report that at least some DNC members were considering a return of super-delegates to stop Bernie.

It was all war, between what an Andrew Yang supporter described as being between ‘the screws and the screws’. It felt like the same kind of muddy progressives that were used to associate with Republican assassin Lee Atwater.

Sanders supporters were convinced that they would win. With a win, all that deceptive was just an indication of justice.

“It just tells me he pisses off the right people,” Grace joked. Then he ran away to catch the victory speech and all hell broke loose.

***

Yesterday is really over.

In 1993, liberal America sang along on Bill Clinton’s opening ball with Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks (and Michael Jackson, whoops). Don’t stop was “Ding, dong, the witch is dead!” For the smart set. The new democrats heralded a new regime for youth and modernity against the Reagan-Bush reaction.

That is done. After a vote in Iowa that stank of treason from the Third World – from monolithic TV propaganda against the challenger to rumors of foreign intrusion to, finally, a “failed” count that felt as legitimate as a Supreme Soviet election – the Democrats are the reactionaries they have ever replaced.

Coinciding with the windy end of the party’s accusation and the related news that Donald Trump enjoys climbing approval ratings, the Blue Party was exposed as an incompetent lobby for doomed elites, stupid crooks who had nothing to offer but their exit.

Waukee, Iowa, Thursday, January 30. Activist Tracye Redd, a native of Waterloo who had previously donated Black Lives Matter and Greenpeace and was currently ‘bird hunting’ for the Center for Biological Diversity, approached former vice president Joe Biden after a speech. He asked if Biden would agree to work on the gradual elimination of fossil fuels.

Before he knew it, Biden stuck a finger in his chest and read his credentials angrily. “Go back. 1986. I was the first to ever introduce a law on climate change,” he snarled.

“I thought to myself:” Great, you did that in 1986, but if we have a million species threatened with extinction, it is clearly still a problem, “Redd recalls.

Biden pushed again. “Politifact said it was a game changer,” Biden pricked and added, “I’ve worked all my life.” He stung Redd in the sternum about fact, work, whole and life, and then walked away as if he had a microphone.

The scene was so bizarre that Redd says he could only respond by instinct, building on post-Trayvon Martin strategies for black men to stay safe in loaded situations. “You know,” Yessir, no sir, don’t talk back, keep your hands visible … “

Biden in this race has looked around on several occasions in the neighborhood to grab potential voters and quickly eat their faces to thwart questions. He often looks around as if he is expecting a thumbs up because he gives in to his anger response.

In Cedar Rapids on February 1, Jaimee Warbasse, a mother, hair stylist and one-time caucaser for Hillary Clinton, felt anxious. There were only a few days before the vote and, unusually, she was undecided. Her husband Matt called her with good news: Joe Biden would appear at the Roosevelt Middle School, down the street.

“I was happy,” Warbasse remembers. “When he was vice president, I thought he would be a good president … I was hoping to meet him so that I felt more comfortable voting for him.”

Iowans take presidential politics seriously. Maybe only New Hampshire residents could understand. When deciding who to stand up for, Iowans expect to meet their candidate physically. This is seen as a two-way obligation: voters must make an effort to meet the hopeful, but candidates must also make themselves available.

Warbasse was slightly stated that she had not met Biden. “There were more options to see the other candidates,” she said. She went to his speech, then received a greeting and shouted, “Undecided voter here, Joe!”

She invited him to defend his case. “I haven’t seen much of you,” she said. Why would she vote for him?

Biden moved centimeters from her face, grabbed her hand (“we are talking about in minutes,” she said) and gave a political clip-art response about how he is a man who says what he means and means what he means says, etc.

When Warbasse did not respond enthusiastically, his mood changed. “If I didn’t wave you today, I can’t wave you,” he snarled.

Warbasse was shocked. “It was like waiting for people to tell him what a wonderful person he was,” she says. “It was super bizarre.”

These scenes have been ridiculed as irrelevant dementia, but Biden’s outbursts fit into a long pattern of established democrats who are outraged because they have to explain their shit records.

The Biden jab came from the same place as the counter-accusing finger that Bill Clinton stuck at Black Lives Matter demonstrators in Philadelphia in 2016, for questioning the Crime Bill and talking about “super predators” (“Maybe you thought they were were good citizens. They didn’t! “Clinton shouted. It was the same impatience that Nancy Pelosi sniffed about progressives and” the Green Dream or whatever. “

Democratic campaign events have long been more pep rally than discussion, more about the horror of republicans than content. “They are so used to events where everyone takes root for them,” says Redd. “It’s like,” No, we’re actually here to challenge you about issues that matter. “

Biden performed surprisingly well in polls throughout the year, but he entered Iowa as a passenger jet trying to land with one burning engine, hitting trees, cows, cars, mountain walls, everything. The prime incidents were bad, but then one of his most important surrogates, John Kerry, was overheard by NBC who talked about the possibility of jumping in to prevent Bernie from “breaking off” the party.

“Perhaps I’m fooling myself here,” Kerry said – regular democrats may not have changed their policies or strategies much since Trump, but they certainly swear more – and then noticed that he was a “few million” of people love venture capitalist Doug Hickey.

Kerry later said that he listed the reasons he would not run, though they did not include humility in particular about his own reputation as a comic national election failure, or because there was already a candidate in the race (Biden) that he crossed Iowa to encourage people to to vote, but instead because he would have to resign from the Bank of America and give up speeches. French aristocrats who say “Vive le Roi!” Shouting on the way to the razor, their advertising did better.

With days, hours before the caucuses, there were signs everywhere that the party company was looking for someone among the remaining cast members to stop what Kerry called the “reality of Bernie.”

But who? Yang said smart things about inequality, so he was outside. Tulsi Gabbard was a Russian Bernie spawn. Tom Steyer was Dennis Kucinich with money. Voters had potential Trump WWE opponents such as the “Progressive Prosecutor” (Kamala Harris), “The Pragmatic Progressive” (John Delaney), “The Next Bobby Kennedy” (Beto O’Rourke), “Courageous Empathy” (Cory Booker ) already rejected. Medicare for All can bite me (John Hickenlooper) and more than a dozen others.

Former South Bend, mayor of Indiana Pete Buttigieg seemed perfect, a man who defended the principle of wine-based fundraisers with military affrontery. The New York magazine defended the magazine’s Twitter account in a cover story as follows: “Maybe all Democrats should win the presidency, is a Rust Belt millennial who is gay and speaks Norwegian.” (The “This is something random that Democrats should defeat The Trump story became an important literary genre in 2019-2020, culminating in the” Can the “F-bomb save Beto?”).

Buttigieg had speed. The outburst of Biden would help the former McKinsey consultant with “moderates.” Reporters dug Pete; he was willing to be photographed with a beer and a bomber jacket, and in Iowa demonstrated what experts call a “murderous instinct,” i.e., a willingness to do something to win.

Days before the caucus, a Buttigieg supporter claimed that Pete’s name had not been read in a Des Moines Register survey, leading to what NBC called the “gold standard” survey. The irony of such a relatively small potential error that holds a headline would soon be uncovered.

Pete’s figures with black voters (he gauges to zero in many states), however, led to several news stories last weekend before the caucus about “concern” that Buttigieg could not win.

Who then? Elizabeth Warren was in the polls and seemed to change the strategy daily. In Iowa she attacked ‘billionaires’ in one stop, next time she emphasized’ unity ‘and at other times she emphasized identity (she came to Dolly Partons 9 to 5 or chants of’ It’s time in different ways that weekend for a woman in the White House “). Was she an outsider or an insider? A screw or a screw? Whose side did she stand on?

A late controversy over a story Sanders Warren had told a woman couldn’t win didn’t help. Jaimee Warbasse was planning to make a caucus together with Warren, but the Warren / Sanders ‘hot mic’ story of the two candidates arguing after a debate in January was a bridge too far. She spoke about being frustrated with friends, about the inability to find someone she could trust to hire Trump.

“It’s like we all have PTSD from 2016,” she said. “There must be someone.”

***

Just after sunset, February 2, Jethro’s BBQ n ‘Pork Chop Grill, Johnston, Iowa. The Niners are on the Chiefs with 3-0 and this sports bar the size of a gym is packed with. Almost everyone in seats is a supporter of Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar.

Everyone in the massive crowd seems to be a reporter or camera person. You can’t step two feet in the Des Moines area on a caucus weekend without hitting the press. It is like an angry God who shook us a box through the clouds.

When the candidate himself appears, the media floods her with a swarm of three levels. Klobuchar ends up in a row of cameras in a row of hacks with notebooks, in a row of longer hacks on tippy toes.

“I’m asking you to run for me,” she calls to the scattered real people somewhere behind the press. “Just like the boys run on the field. I ask you to take this over the goal posts for me. I’m asking you to score a touchdown for – okay, enough! “

Roars with laughter! Reporters love ‘Amy’, which uses one name after press lines, such as Shakira or Sinbad. She is their view of a star. “Amy” rose in polls last week, had overtaken Warren in some surveys, and reached a whopping 10, 12, and 13 percent.

Klobuchar is a pure distillation of ‘electability’, that is, the idea of ​​a Washington journalist about what a Midwestern person finds charming. She’s not funny, but her tireless marketing of her craziness fits in with the reporting concept of what a “sense of humor” is in politics.

Her ability to speak extensively without revealing a deep ideological belief is also appreciated by our species. This is what Washington has been telling people for decades that they wanted, rather than health, peace, job security, etc.

Scott Thompson, the former mayor of a town in the state of Illinois called Rushville, sees it differently. The sympathetic labor economist dressed in a large green “Amy” t-shirt has a lengthy ritual and asks every reporter who approaches him to sign a clipboard.

“Five today,” he says, chuckling. He holds it up: he has almost no space left.

Thompson’s experience in the government rejects him at politicians who offer simple solutions. He struggles with the Bernie phenomenon and says that he now understands better than before, because he sympathizes with those who are so angry that they have lost faith in the system.

“But at some point,” he says, “you must stop getting angry and start working.” He pauses. “If you want to fight to fight, then go boxing, you know?”

That Sunday evening, a 36-year-old Minnesotan named Chris Storey called a number he had given for a woman who was president of the Waukee 4 district. Thanks to a new rule that allows outside volunteers to be district captains, he was ready to represent the Sanders campaign there.

“We got along, it was great,” he recalls. “She told me she was looking forward to see me the next day.”

The next day, caucus day, Storey appeared at the Shuler Elementary School in Clive, Iowa. The same official with whom he had spoken the night before met him at the door. “It was like two different people,” he recalls. “I was told that there was a written directive from the county president that non-residents could not be district captains.”

Sanders had to get a last-minute replacement captain in Waukee 4, someone who was not formally in line with the campaign. He was short of viability there with five votes. County Chairman Bryce Smith, who made the decision, said he responded to a late Iowa Democratic Party directive saying they would allow one non-resident captain per campaign, per district, but “the president’s discretion is what’s going on , “ie this was ultimately a judgment call for provincial presidents. Smith said he did not like the change of the long-standing rule – “What prevents a campaign from hiring professional persuaders and prominent people?”, He asked – and decided to ban non-resident captains.

As a result, several so-called Dallas County captains were taken off multiple campaigns (Smith said he received “five, six, eight” calls to complain). In other districts, non-resident captains were now common.

Caucus participants would offer a number of other eyebrows later in the week: poor headers, incorrectly reported results, incorrectly read rules, wrong numbers, telecommunication errors and other problems.

The basis of the caucus is not difficult. You enter a building that is poorly ventilated, too small and surrounded by mud puddles, usually a school gym. You join other people who plan to vote your way, and gather around the “district captain” for your candidate. If your stack of people makes up 15% of the room or more at the first count, your candidate is considered “viable” and you must remain in that group. If your group does not reach 15%, you must go to a new group or declare yourself undecided. There is a second count and it should happen.

When historians think about the Great Iowa catastrophe of 2020, much of the blame will be on Acronym and Shadow, the two companies associated with the balky app that had to count caucus results. For the conspirators, the different political connections are crucial: Acronym co-founder Tara McGowan is married to Buttigieg strategist Michael Halle, while former Obama campaign leader David Plouffe is on the Acronym board. Shadow was also a customer of both the Buttigieg and Biden campaigns in 2019.

But disorganization and stupidity of garden varieties were the main storylines under the terrible optics. From the first moment the caucus procedure was delayed Monday evening because of what the Iowa Democratic Party called “reporting inconsistencies,” especially Sanders supporters felt on déjà vu territory. Patty Duffy, an Orlando resident who was the captain for Sanders in the small town of Milo outside the stater, had flashbacks leading up to the Hillary-Bernie congress.

“It was like we were back in 2016,” Duffy said. “Except that this was worse.”

***

What happened in the five days after the caucus was a staggering display of fecklessness and incompetence. Delay after inexplicable delay stopped the process, to the point where it started to feel as if the caucus had not actually taken place. The results were released in chunks, which should have made a lot of a single news story, often with ‘Buttigieg in charge’.

Delays and errors cut in many directions, not just against Sanders. Buttigieg objectively outperformed the survey’s expectations and might have had even more momentum with a close, clear loss, but due to the failure he ended up as #MayorCheat and collected headlines linked to what the Daily Beast called a “Clusterfuck.” “

Although Sanders won the popular vote by a reasonable margin, both in terms of initial preference (6,000 votes) and final preference (2,000), Mayor Pete led most of the week with “state delegate equivalents” – the number used to calculate how many national delegates are sent to the Democratic convention – made him the technical winner in the eyes of most. By the end of the week, however, Sanders had recovered so much territory, to within 1.5 state delegates, that news organizations such as the AP were desperate to call a winner.

This was not necessarily incorrect. The allocation of delegates in a state like Iowa is inherently somewhat arbitrary. If there is a ballot in a district that awards five delegates, an absurd system of turning over coins is used to break the odd number. The geographical calculation for equivalents of state delegates is also uneven, weighted by the countryside. A broad winner with popular votes can certainly lose.

But the storylines of the caucus week looked terrible for the people who had kept the mood. The results released early beneficiary Buttigieg, while Sanders-heavy districts were released later. There were huge, obvious errors. More than 2,000 voices that should have gone to Sanders and Warren went to Deval Patrick and Tom Steyer. In one case, the Iowa Democrats called a “minor mistake.” In several other districts (for example, Des Moines 14), the “delegate equivalents” seemed to be calculated in a way that penalizes all candidates, not just Sanders. By the end of the week, even the New York Times said the caucus was plagued by “inconsistencies and errors.”

Emily Connor, a captain from the Sanders district in Boone County, spent much of the week checking the results, waiting for her Bernie district to be included. It took a while. She was fatalistic towards the end of the week.

“When you are a thousand years old, you actually grew up in an era where popular voices are stolen,” she said. “The system is covered with meshes.”

Others found the party in denial about how bad the caucus night looked.

“They’ve been brainwashed a little,” said Joe Grabinski, who was responsible for West Des Moines. “They think they are on the right … they will do anything to save their career.

An example of how the process was ruined from the start was a new turn in the process, the so-called ‘Presidential Preference Cards’.

In 2020, caucus-goers received index cards that seemed simple enough. On the one hand, marked with a large “1”, caucus visitors were asked to write in their original preference. Side 2, with a “2”, was meant to write in who you ultimately supported, if your first choice was not feasible.

The ‘PPCs’ were supposedly there to ‘ensure that a recount is possible’, as the Polk County Democrats put it. But caucus visitors did not understand the cards.

Morgan Baethke, who voluntarily reported to Indianola 4, watched how older caucus-goers had a hard time. Some started to fill in both sides as soon as they got them.

That is why Baethke says, if they do a recount, “the first preference must be accurate.” However, “the second preference will be impossible to reconcile with certainty.”

This is a problem because towards the end of the week, DNC Chairman Tom Perez – a triple-talking neurotic who quickly becomes the poster child for everything that progressively hates modern Dems – called for “an immediate recovery.” after ten o’clock and said he only wanted “surgical” reanalysis of problematic districts.

Whatever the result, many individual voters will probably not trust it. Between comic videos of apparently gamed coin-flips and the pooh-poohing reaction of party officials and experts (a common theme was that “toxic conspiracy theories” about Iowa were the work of Trumpian law and / or Russian bots), the general impression was a clown show from a political establishment that was bored to worry about the appearance of impartiality.

“Is it incompetence or corruption? That’s the big question, “Storey asked. “I’m not sure if it matters. It could be both.”

***

Iowa was the real “beginning of the end” of a story that began in the 1980s.

After the destruction of 49 states, Walter Mondale’s 512 election loss in 1984, demoralized leaders of the Democratic Party felt bewildered between the awe-inspiring fundraising power of Ronald Reagan Republicans and the irritating liberalism of the Rainbow Coalition of Jesse Jackson.

To get out, they were sold out. A vanguard of wonks such as Al From and Senator Sam Nunn of the Democratic Leadership Council devised a marketing plan: two middle fingers, one in each direction.

They would steal the financial support for Republicans by beating them with economic policies. The left would be snapped by “triangulation,” that is, the public would enjoy the lack of choices for poor, minority, and liberal voters.

Young poles such as Bill Clinton learned that they could shoot captains and still collect from them. What would they do, vote Republican? Better yet, the parental calling of disobedient minorities such as Sister Souljah combined with the incidental act of mindless sadism (such as the execution of the mentally ill Ricky Ray Rector) impressed white “swing” voters, making “triangulation” a huge victory – more traction in red states, less hassle of lefty malcontents.

Democrats then systematically went rat-fucking every group in their tent: labor, the poor, minorities, soldiers, criminal defendants, students, homeowners, media consumers, environmentalists, civil libertarians, retirees, everyone except donors.

They not only failed to defend groups, but built monuments for their betrayal. They broke work back with NAFTA, embraced massive imprisonment with the 1994 Crime Bill and heralded the Clear Channel era with the 1996 Telecommunications Act. Welfare reform in 1996 was a sale of the Great Society (but hey, at least Clinton kept the White House that year!). The repeal of the Glass-Steagall Act gave us Too Big To Fail. Shock Therapy was the Peace Corps in reverse order. They were sold out in Iraq, expanded Dick Cheney’s secret regime of surveillance and murder, gave Wall Street a walk after 2008 and then lost an ineffable election, accusing them of a conspiracy of left-wing intellectuals and Russians.

Yet if you had been black, female, gay, immigrant, trade unionist, college educated, in Europe, owned a Paul Klee print, or knew that Millers Crossing was a good movie, your Democrats owed your vote. Why? Because they “have done things”.

Now they don’t get much done, except a lost reputation. At least they deserved that achievement. To paraphrase the Joker: what do you get when you cross a political party that has been sold out for decades, with a voter who has been abandoned and treated as waste?

Answer: what the hell do you earn!