The Iowa Caucus Tech Meltdown is a warning

“I had heard concerns about the app, especially that people didn’t know much about it and that there was a lot of secrecy,” said Lawrence Norden, deputy director of the Brennan Center’s Democracy Program at the New York University School of Law. “Even for the people who should use it, there was very little training and there was certainly no public test of the app.”

Worse, the Iowa Democrats phone lines, which were considered fail-safe for the app, went down themselves. Precinct leaders reported hours of waiting time and problems breaking their conversations. It seems that the hotline expected fewer calls than in previous years because of the app. Instead, the app increased call volume as frustrated district managers tried to figure out what had gone wrong.

Despite all this, the results must be good. Each Caucus vote was recorded on paper, which means that officials will be able to verify that their final digital figures match the actual results.

“In this case, I don’t think anyone in Iowa will have to doubt the results,” said Marian Schneider, president of Verified Voting, a group promoting the best practices of the election system. “They were recorded, which were kept according to the caucus procedures that they have long followed. But the reporting mechanism failed. People need to think carefully about what the impact will be when introducing technology to voting. “

Monday’s debacle underscores the deployment of the debut of new technology in elections, and the inherent risks of placing more technology in systems to solve problems instead of looking for the cause.

“Technology can help, but it usually involves additional risks,” said Ben Adida, executive director of the VotingWorks non-profit voting machine. “So every introduction of technology must be accompanied by a cost-benefit analysis. And when we introduce technology into the basic layer of our democracy, it needs to be broadly screened, tested for taxes, tested for security and open source. Nothing seems to have happened in Iowa.

For years, the electoral security community has emphasized the necessity of paper backups in normal voting machines. And yet, in a hurry to embrace certain digital technologies, many states across the country have at least some areas that use voting machines without paper backup. A recent report from the Brennan Center estimates that 16 million votes will be cast without paper back-up in the 2020 presidential election. If one of those provinces experiences problems similar to those of Iowa, they have no security flaws to confirm the results .

“Many states already use internet voting, West Virginia already uses a mobile app for military and foreign voters,” says Schneider from Verified Voting. The state plans to extend the voting of apps to people with disabilities. “This is a very warning story to do this. We shouldn’t do that. I think this shows that we are not ready. “

Iowa bounces back from its mess on Monday. State officials said they would have official results on Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET. But in an already turbulent election cycle, the meltdown shows how easy it would be to create instability by spreading misinformation or questioning the integrity of a voting system. On Monday evening alone, rumors and conspiracy theories quickly emerged to fill the void, while everyone – from voters, politicians to the media – expected the expected results. Especially in elections, speed should not be at the expense of accuracy.

“Imagine that this operational failure to which we do not have individual voter-verified paper ballots to go back to,” says VotingWorks’ Adida. “But we have locally verified paper reports from the caucus longies, so we all have to take a deep breath. It’ll be alright.”

