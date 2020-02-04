The Iowa Caucus Meltdown, a shortage of Coronavirus masks and more news

Surgical masks have a shortage and democrats need work on reporting, but first: a cartoon about parental sexting. This is the news you need to know within two minutes or less.

Today's news

Iowa Caucus tech meltdown is a warning

Partly thanks to a buggy app, Iowa caucus results for the Democratic presidential race have been delayed for hours. So far, there is every indication that the results will be fine – the votes are all well-documented and a paper backup means they can be verified. It was the reporting process that collapsed, but the snafu underlines exactly how much can go wrong if you rely on untested technology.

Amidst coronavirus fears, a shortage of masks can spread worldwide

While millions of Chinese people get stuck to prevent the spread of the corona virus, a new global problem has arisen: a shortage of surgical masks. Chinese factories run 20 million masks every day, but the Chinese Foreign Ministry says they are running out. And that’s not just a problem for China: the US gets 95 percent of its surgical masks from abroad and China is the world’s largest supplier. The supply gap can lead to health problems that go far beyond this specific outbreak.

Fast fact: 50 percent

That’s how many scientists underestimate the impact of melting permafrost, according to a new report in Nature Geoscience. Permafrost – landscapes of frozen soil and rock – thaws as the earth warms up, releasing CO2 and methane into the atmosphere and leading to more warming, more thawing and even more carbon emissions. Now it happens so abruptly that landscapes collapse by themselves.

