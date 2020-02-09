The Iowa Caucus Debacle is leading the internet news round this week

Just like many before, this last week was full of news. The coronavirus continued to spread; President Trump restricted New York residents to engage in trusted traveler programs; actor Kirk Douglas died; Jameela Jamil came out as strange. Christina Koch also returned to earth after nearly a year in space, and probably wants to go back into orbit. People are talking about Jessica Simpson again and we may be witnessing the start of the Billie Eilish response. However, these blips on the internet radar are just the beginning. Here is everything else that people have been talking about in the past seven days.

More like Iowa Cacophony, Amirite?

What happened: If the Iowa caucus is an indication of what the rest of the elections will look like for the nominated Democratic President, the road to November will be very, very long.

What really happened: The 2020 election process officially started on Monday with the Iowa caucus, one of the first steps in the process of choosing the person who will be the Democratic-President. You may be forgiven for wondering, because it only happens every two years, what exactly is the Iowa caucus?

Well, sure, but is there perhaps a more descriptive version?

We feel a theme here. As is traditionally the case, much attention was paid to the caucus in advance, even when politicians shared their contempt for the trial. But if the contempt for the caucus seemed intense, then wait until it really begins.

It is safe to say that almost everything went wrong in the Democratic Caucus this year, thanks to a revised reporting system that, somewhat impressive, had not been fully tested beforehand. A day after the caucus, with multiple campaigns bringing out their own internal numbers and claiming victory, a campaign strategist brought so much sobriety to Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Days later, with a majority of districts reporting, it seemed that Pete Buttigeig had somehow won, but there were noticeable bugs in the system to say the least.

Does anyone have any better ideas?

The Takeaway: Despite the chaos, there was certainly a clear result at the end of the night.

Nancy Pelosi does not like the state of the Union

What happened: President Trump delivered his third State of the Union speech and the reactions were … mixed. Yes, say mixed.

