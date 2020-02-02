The Iowa Caucus ahead, Democrats are thinking about their endless 2020 race

Take your mind back there. Miami. June 2019. Two nights, 20 candidates. A portrait of the Democratic Party in miniature on stage, microphones on, ready to debate.

They are American senators and members of the House, governors and a mayor, a refreshing human economic futurist and a self-help guru who is best known as Oprah’s spiritual adviser. They are young and old, black and white and Asian and brown, rich and in debt, gay and straight, war veterans from all parts of the country. They are, as Democratic President Tom Perez proudly states, “the most diverse field in the history of our country.”

Feels like a lifetime ago, right?

There was a sense of possibility and optimism on that stage. Fast forward six months. The leading Democratic candidates are all white. Three are men and three are over 70. In the meantime, two old white billionaires are buying in their fight by spending hundreds of millions of their personal fortunes. Right now, four years ago, the top candidates for the Republican nomination were more diverse than the Democratic front runners today. Many politicians greeted the future of the party – Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Julián Castro, Kirsten Gillibrand, Beto O’Rourke – have disappeared and left the race before a single vote was cast.

“They wanted a large, fluid, multicultural field – they didn’t get it,” said Jeff Roe, a republican political advisor who led the 2016 presidential campaign of Ted Cruz. “They wanted a new generation of leadership – they didn’t get it. They didn’t get the things they wanted. “

Instead of writing the 5000th story to predict the outcome in Iowa or New Hampshire, Rolling stone asked dozens of people – campaign workers, volunteers, activists, opinion pollers, party officials, voters – to think about the campaign to date. We wanted to know: what happened? Why did the Democratic primary become so white? Why have famous brands and familiar faces taken the lead? Why are so many democratic voters undecided after a year of campaigning? Did the Democratic National Committee ruin this? Or is this what the voters wanted?

Voters are angry, scared and exhausted

The daily attack of terrifying headlines. The endless party fights in the congress. The toxic conversations on social media. I recently had the urge to throw your phone into the nearest water after it lit up with the latest push notification from the New York Times? You are not alone.

In the primaries of 2020, Democratic voters are fed by the most primary emotions: fear and anger. Fear and anger about the state of the nation, the behavior of the president, the blind loyalty of Trump’s Republican allies and the uncertainty about what comes next.

“They are the two most common emotions there are,” says a former senior employee of a now-defunct Democratic campaign who asked anonymously to talk frankly about the campaign he was working on, the other candidates and the DNC. “They both have to do with Donald Trump: they are angry with him and afraid that he will win again.”

Voters are also burned out by the events of the past three years. “I think many Americans are exhausted by our politics,” says Andrew Yang, the rebellious democrat who may have built the only true grassroots campaign of the 2020 race from scratch. Yang says he sees Trump fatigue as one of the reasons that his message – that the President is a symptom of greater changes in our country and our economy, including the rise of automation and artificial intelligence – has resonated. “There is a feeling that Democrats paint (Trump) as the cause of all problems, and many Americans are tired of it because there is more attention for Trump than for their villages and towns.”

Ellen Montanari, a progressive activist in Southern California, who has worked closely with Indivisible, says she believes Trump’s crazy approach is a deliberate approach. “He knows that bombing all of this means we can’t concentrate,” she says. “It’s a brilliant trick.” And it works. Montanari says she sees signs of burnout among the activists and volunteers she works with. She hears a common rejection from people she knows: “I just want to go back to a world where the government is in the hands of adults.”

The challenge for the Democratic nominee is this: can he or she transcend the Trump distraction machine and breathe new life into the energy seen in the Women’s March, the post-Trump explosion of grassroots groups and in the 2018 mid-term elections ?

Democrats are obsessed with eligibility – but have no idea what it means

When George Hamblen drives around southeastern New Hampshire, where he lives and leads the chapter on the Democratic Party of his city, he sees far fewer signs of democratic candidates than in recent years. Yet the campaign events are full in its state. Warren, Amy, Tulsi, Mayor Pete, Yang – they all just pull the crowd in the room, people spill into the parking lot.

What is going on here? It is that annoying word: electability. Nobody knows exactly what it means, but it is what so many democratic voters are looking for.

“Frankly, I would vote against Trump for everyone – and a wrist is optional,” says Ellen Montanari, the progressive activist in Southern California. “I just need someone else in the office than he. That’s number one for me. “

With fear and anger comes a sense of caution, calculation, a belief that this is a time to vote with your head, not with your heart. “People are so scared to be wrong that they will eventually include every piece of information in the calculus of electability,” said the same former president of the presidential campaign. Every poll, every town hall, every debate performance – everything is added to an ever-changing set of calculations by voters. “Iowans are going to wait to make their decision until the day of the caucus,” the former employee says. “Granite staters will take into account Iowa’s results and then make their decision as they walk into the voting booth.”

But what does eligibility look like? Is it experience? Policy plans? Charisma and confidence in the debate stage?

Talk to Democratic voters and you get the feeling that electability means something different for every person, fluid and always changing, if it means anything. “At this point I go back to Socrates:” I know I know nothing, “says Chris Dueker, a New Hampshire voter who describes himself as progressive. “I feel that many people claim that this candidate cannot win, only my candidate can win.”

“My feeling right now is that I know I don’t know and they don’t know,” Dueker adds. “Electability is completely impenetrable for me. I say this with some humility. I’d rather have a progressive, but maybe Biden is the best candidate. “

The form-changing concept of electability is one reason why so many candidates have enjoyed a short hump in the polls to lose their place in the spotlight to another candidate. The former senior campaigner says these largely college-educated white voters were “actually shopping for the taste of the month” – first Kamala, then Beto, then Mayor Pete, then Warren, and so on. “It is exactly the same people who move,” says the former employee. That is the capriciousness of electability: it is self-reinforcing and self-destructive to materialize just as quickly as to evaporate.

Becky Bond, a progressive consultant who advised the Sanders 2016 presidential campaign and the Beto O’Rourke 2018 Senate Run, says there is a paralyzed feeling among Democratic voters who recognize the commitment of the election and feel a responsibility to “right” to choose a candidate. “They don’t want to make the wrong choice,” says Bond. “People wait and are not fully invested behind someone until there is a candidate.”

The rules of the DNC failed spectacularly

At the end of 2018, DNC chairman Tom Perez revealed the updated rules for the upcoming Democratic primary debates. Perez promised that the DNC debate rules “would give the grassroots a bigger voice than ever before” and “could put our nominee in the strongest position to beat Donald Trump.”

Until Democrats choose a candidate and that person takes on Trump, it is impossible to say with certainty how well Perez’s reforms are going. But a year later, it is beyond dispute that they did not give the supporters power and old gatekeepers replaced with new ones.

Because of these new rules, so far the most powerful people have been the pollsters in the first place. Polls are, of course, a partial reflection of the electorate itself, but if 2016 has taught us anything, polls can mislead, give false confidence, and miss whole chunks of the population of voting age. Campaigns have lived and died in the last year due to the latest Quinnipiac or Fox News or CNN poll; journalists built devoted followers around reporting on polls and interpreting the obscure guidelines of the DNC for which polls did and did not count towards the debate. And for voters, polls – rightly or wrongly – amounted to a proxy for viability, strength, the ability to defeat Trump.

The DNC also required candidates to pass a threshold of individual basic donations to step up the debate. Candidates and staff say they understand why the DNC used this measure as a base to support the base, but they complained that the donor requirement – such as the polling threshold – had a head start on candidates who already had high name recognition and an existing name network of donors with a small dollar to use up.

Candidates without both qualities were at a disadvantage in the race. Instead of spending money to build up an Iowa field operation or playing early for California delegates, campaigns spent money to buy email lists to raise money to reach a random donor target . Jenna Löwenstein, deputy campaign leader of Cory Booker, wrote on Twitter that on the day the DNC doubled the donor threshold to 130,000, she “literally removed a + control + A + from a very early game plan, early belief strategy and used the money to buy e-mail addresses instead. “

West Coast governors such as Jay Inslee of Washington State and Steve Bullock of Montana may have suffered the most from the DNC rules. Both are very talented politicians with progressive records that have to fool an Iowan. However, unlike American senators, governors do not use to use congress hearings broadcast on national television to improve their profile or gain easy access to most of the political press corps now in Washington and New York. Despite the fact that they had a fascinating story to tell, Inslee and Bullock stopped the race instead of missing the qualification for the debates.

“What surprised me the most is that the brand name meant so much in this primary,” says Jennifer Fiore, the former consultant for the Julián Castro campaign. “There is not a single top candidate who did not respond to this with a big brand that has already been identified in Democratic politics. In the past, someone could really break out in a primary. It’s where Obama came from, Kennedy came from.”

The DNC has given more criticism to its critics when it recently announced it would eliminate the donor claim for its February debate. There is an argument that it makes sense to adjust the debate rules after voting has started and to include the primary election results as a new measure of viability measurement. But the result is that an old, white, self-financing billionaire in Mike Bloomberg is now benefiting from new rules that help him get into the debate stage (if he bothers to appear) after a whole series of younger candidates, color candidates, and female candidates saw their campaigns actually being ended due to a lack of cash and not being eligible for future debates.

Perhaps the best solution in the simplest: Get rid of the debate requirements. Or get rid of debates in the run-up to the actual primary. Stay at city halls on television for individual candidates or forums that highlight a single issue, such as climate or weapon safety. This would eliminate the cagematch faux drama of the cable television debates and give citizens more opportunity to interview the candidates themselves.

Political journalism has never learned the lessons of 2016

Sometime in early 2019, Jennifer Fiore, the former adviser to Julián Castro, had a conversation with a prominent political reporter. “This person said to me:” How are you going to deal with it if Donald Trump starts dragging your candidate through the mud on Twitter? “How do you deal with media coverage about that?” Fiore recalls. She says she has turned the reporter’s question back: how are you? you do you accept that?

The reporter had no answer for her. “It was as if I had asked this question that nobody had ever thought of,” she says.

In the aftermath of the 2016 elections, there was a widely shared consensus that the media messed up the biggest story of a generation. A fixation on Donald Trump’s spectacle blinded us to the tectonic changes in American culture that gave Trump the presidency. There was a short period of hand-wringing. There were commitments to get out of our coastal bells and reconnect with Central America. But this largely meant looking for Trump voters in Rust Belt diners – that is, applying the old model of things to a new reality. We needed a new model instead.

There was no 9/11 commission for the press. No serious attempt to rethink how we cover campaigns and to try something new. That instead of telling voters what to feel about the latest news, we have to keep their mouths shut and listen to them. “It’s like a natural law that you just continue with the next story,” says Jay Rosen, a professor at the NYU and one of the sharpest critics of American political journalism. “That is why you have no real investigation into what went wrong.”

“Sleepwalking in 2020” is how the Columbia Journalism Review headlined a recent oral history about media coverage of the current campaign. The most striking observation came from Ben Smith, the editor-in-chief of BuzzFeed News and an experienced political reporter. There was a strange resignation to what Smith had to say: “The media has this incredible four-yearly habit of learning and applying all the lessons from four years ago when the medium has already progressed,” Smith said. “Things keep changing, but we are fighting the last war. So I think the media are fully prepared not to repeat the mistakes of the last cycle, as Trump gives endless live streams and lets him use challenging tweets to dominate the conversation, but I’m sure we will do it in a new way will not ruin expected. (Smith will soon join the New York Times as a media critic.)

Smith’s criticism was about changing media – newspapers to TV, TV to online, blogs to Twitter, etc. – but there is a bigger problem here.

As Jay Rosen of NYU sees it, political journalists have still not determined what their mission and purpose is. Does success beat the competition with scoops that resonate primarily within the political class? Is it “reading the tea leaves” and predicting winners and losers? Does it flush Trump’s latest attack on Biden or Bernie?

Because that is still too much of political journalism. With what purpose?

Democrats need a plan to heal the country – where is it?

If a democrat wins in November, regardless of which democrat it is, the task will be a monumental task for them. Trump and his allies and every body of the right-wing media will attack the new president non-stop. “The level of racial resentment and violence that we are likely to see in 2021 is likely to fade the tea party in comparison,” says Ian Haney López, director of the Racial Politics Project at the University of California, Berkeley Law School.

The new Democratic President, the Democratic Party and the movement that that President has chosen must take this into account. How do you start bringing the country back together?

Voters and activists recognize this. They say they want to hear from the candidates how they can win not only allies but people on the other side of the partisan gap. It may be unfair to ask the current democratic presidential field to have offered a vision to unite the country while they are still fighting for the nomination of their party. But this question of healing the country is never far from the mind when you talk to voters about what they want in a president.

“Who is it that has the capacity to reach Americans, not just for Democrats but also for Americans?” Says Ellen Montanari, the Southern California activist. “Who is it that reaches the houses of ordinary people? Who will speak their imagination? “

The point of a Democratic primary is to choose the best candidate. But in these extraordinary times it is not too much to ask that the first year of the 2020 campaign also indicates a way forward for the country, a way out of the darkness of the Trump era. There were glimpses of that kind of campaign in the spring and summer of last year, but those lofty ideas were soon pushed aside in favor of more practical concerns such as polling numbers and donors of small dollars.

In a broader sense, the Democratic Party still feels trapped in 2016: the revolutionary left against liberalism from the Obama era, the white working class in the struggle against provoking loyal voters of color, and so on. Has the endless primary of 2020 – and the choices made to shape that primary – made it difficult, if not impossible, for a candidate to build the multiracial movement needed to defeat Trump and hide hate? Is this the best way to produce their candidate who can heal the country, an ambition that feels more essential and necessary than ever?

Perhaps it is not the role of the endless primary person to produce such a candidate. That should be it.