The iOS Doom II app now runs at 60 frames per second and supports add-ons

The iOS Doom and Doom II applications are now receiving a substantial update. One of the main features is the ability to run games at 60 frames per second, against 35 frames per second, while another supports add-ons …

Bethesda made the announcement in the release notes.

For the first time, DOOM and DOOM II now work at 60 FPS on all platforms, instead of 35 FPS as in the original versions.

The notes indicate that support for add-ons applies to both official and unofficial content.

The add-ons refer to the free content that we will deploy in our latest versions of DOOM and DOOM II. These are some of the best professional and community content created for these games in the past 25 years, all available for free on the six supported platforms.

The add-ons can now be downloaded and read from the main menu. We will continue to add content that is a mix of official DOOM and DOOM 2 add-ons, as well as some of the best community episodes and megawads released for the original DOOM games.

We have organized the initial list and we will soon ask you for your choices for the best bundles made by the community! At launch, we have some exciting for you.

On DOOM and DOOM II, you will find TNT: Evilution and The Plutonia Experiment, the two card packs that made up the final version of DOOM. Together, these alone represent over 60 levels of gameplay! On DOOM, you will see SIGIL, an original campaign created by legendary designer John Romero. And with DOOM II, you will also find No Rest for the Living, a pack of cards created by our friends from Nerve Software for the original version of XBLA.

Here’s what you need to do to run them:

The first thing is to log into Bethesda.net. Once you’ve done that, go to the add-ons. Browse what is available and click on the “Download” option. Then press the “Toggle Activation” button to activate it. When you return to the main menu, you will notice that things have changed and that you are playing the new add-on.

There is also more in the update.

Height / width ratio option added: Stretches the display vertically to match the original 4: 3 aspect ratio in which the game was supposed to be played.

Adding fast save and load: Pause the game and press R / R1 / RB to immediately save where you are and cancel the game. Load your quick save by interrupting the game, then pressing L / L1 / LB.

Added level selection: Choose an episode, a map and the difficulty of your choice and play it immediately without having to erase the previous levels first.

Weapons carousel added: You no longer have to go through all the weapons to get to the one you want. Press Previous or Next weapon to highlight the weapon you want, and it will immediately be replaced with the selected weapon.

Adding Quick Weapon Select: The directional pad can now be used to quickly switch between weapons.

Up: shotgun and super shotgun

Right: Chaingun

Down: Rocket Launcher

Left: plasma gun

Overall brightness and level brightness added: Increase the overall brightness to make the colors brighter, but if that’s not enough, you can also increase the brightness of the level to change the brightness of the lights in the world.

Added random SFX pitch alternation: Disable the random pitch during playback, which was a feature found in early versions of the original version of DOOM.

New HUD split screen: A minimum HUD will be used when playing multiplayer on split screen. The lower status bar is removed, leaving more space for the game to display.

The iOS Doom and Doom II apps are available for purchase from the App Store, each for $ 4.99. Complementary content is free.

Or you can just launch the game on your MacBook Pro Touch Bar…

