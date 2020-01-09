The IOC establishes athlete protests that are not allowed at the Summer Games

Loading...

You can still voice political opinions in official media settings or on social media accounts.

“We needed clarity and they wanted clarity about the rules,” said Kirsty Coventry, chair of the IOC Athletes’ Committee, which oversaw the new tripartite document.

Australian Mack Horton protests Chinese Sun Yang’s 400m freestyle victory at the 2019 World Swimming Championships.Credit:AAP

“The majority of athletes believe that it is very important that we respect each other as athletes.”

Coventry, an Olympic gold medalist in swimming, is now Zimbabwe’s Minister of Sport.

Athletes who break the protest rules at the Tokyo Games from July 24th to August 9th will be punished in three disciplinary rounds by the IOC, a sports association and a national Olympic association.

The new guidelines were issued after two American athletes were reprimanded by the United States Olympic Committee for medal podium protests at the August Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.

Fencer Race Imboden knelt down and hammer thrower Gwen Berry raised his fist in protest.

Both were suspended for 12 months, a period that covers the Tokyo Olympics.

Further protests in 2019 included swimmers from Australia (Mack Horton) and the UK, who refused to join World Cup gold medalist Sun Yang on the podium because the Chinese star was involved in doping violations.

A political gesture at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro went unpunished in the men’s marathon.

Silver medalist Feyisa Lilesa crossed his wrists at the finish line to show support for freedom-seeking demonstrators in his home region of Ethiopia.

“It is a fundamental principle that sport is neutral and must be separated from any kind of political, religious or other interference,” says the IOC document.

A Thursday meeting between the IOC Board and the Athletes Panel also discussed Rule 40 of the Charter, which severely limits the ability of athletes to sponsor their sponsors during the official Olympic Games.

AP

