The investigation begins when the bodies of the US firefighters have recovered

Heartbreaking images of the location where a C-130 Hercules bomber crashed south of NSW and killed three U.S. firefighters have been released by the NSW police.

The first aerial and ground photos show a wreck of the tail part of the aircraft, which is partially intact and whose fuselage was completely destroyed at the end of a “kilometer-long” crash line.

Investigators from the police and Australian Transport Security Bureau have been on site since Thursday afternoon when the plane lost contact after dropping 15,000 liters of fire retardant material along a ridge in Peak View northeast of Cooma.

These are the first pictures released on Saturday when the bodies of the three firefighters were recovered.

The families of Captain Ian McBeth (44), First Officer Paul Clyde Hudson (42) and Flight Engineer Rick DeMorgan (43) met on Saturday morning with the owners of the C-130 Hercules operated by the Canadian airline Coulson Aviation, in Sydney. They can visit the crash site if they so wish.

The three men, former members of the U.S. military who had survived tours of war zones around the world, used their flying skills to fight fires for the Oregon-based company.

The water tanker with 15,000 liters of water crashed on Thursday afternoon, Greg Hood, Chief Commissioner of the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB), said on Friday.

He said the miles-long crash site was “complicated” because it was in an active brush fire area.

On Saturday, ATSB investigators were at the crash site to secure aviation fuel, the magnesium wheels and unexploded oxygen cylinders.

Then they find the plane’s voice recorder and bring it back to Canberra “to see what the exchange might have been like in the last few moments in the cockpit,” Mr. Hood told reporters.

Investigators will map the location and speak to witnesses who saw the crash.

“We have over 500 national fire engines from around 150 companies and several countries,” said Hood.

“So if there are lessons to be learned from this particular accident, it is really important that Australia and the world learn them.”

The death toll from NSW’s unprecedented bushfire season rose to 25 on Friday evening after the body of a 59-year-old man was found in a house on the state’s south coast.

Heartbroken Americans mourn fallen heroes

Back in the USA, friends, family members, military personnel, US congressmen and governors paid tribute to the three American firefighters.

Lieutenant Colonel Ian McBeth

Captain Ian H. McBeth died in an air tanker crash when fighting bushfires in southern New South Wales. Photo: AAP

Lt. Col. McBeth from Great Falls, Montana, is survived by his wife Bowdie and three children.

He was a member of the Montana Air National Guard’s 120th Airlift Wing and served tours of Afghanistan and Iraq.

“With a heavy heart, I inform you that we lost a valued pilot and friend last night,” wrote Colonel Buel Dickson, the commander of the 120th Airlift Wing, in a heartfelt tweet.

“When Lieutenant Colonel Ian Mcbeth fulfilled his civilian duties as an air tanker pilot and fought forest fires in Australia, he crashed.”

Colonel Dickson said that Lieutenant Colonel McBeth had made a significant contribution to the success of the 120th Airlift Wing’s flight and was very much missed.

Pilot Lieutenant Colonel McBeth and his family in Alaska two years ago. Photo: AAP

US Senator Jon Tester said in Washington DC that he was devastated when he heard about Lieutenant Colonel McBeth’s death.

Another Montana senator, Steve Daines, said he “served others and you will never forget that.”

First officer Paul Clyde Hudson. Photo: AAP

In honor of Lieutenant Colonel Hudson, 42, from Buckeye, Arizona, the flags in the Arizona State Capitol building in Phoenix were lowered to half the staff.

Lieutenant Colonel Hudson is survived by his wife Noreen.

He graduated from the US Naval Academy in 1999 and served in the Marine Corps for 20 years, including as a C-130 pilot.

“Arizona is broken from this news,” tweeted Arizona governor Doug Ducey.

“First officer Paul Hudson was a hero who dedicated his life to service, first as a navy, then as a fireman.

“And when help was needed to fight forest fires in Australia, he didn’t hesitate.”

An undated selfie photo of Virginia DeMorgan of her brother Rick DeMorgan. Photo: AAP

Flight engineer DeMorgan Jr., 43, from Navarre, Florida, is survived by his two children Lucas and Logan.

He served 18 years in the U.S. Air Force as a flight engineer on the C-130 and completed more than 4,000 flight hours, including 2,000 hours in a combat environment.

Family members are given an opportunity to visit the crash site when they arrive in Sydney.

The plane crashed shortly after it fell onto a comb to prevent fire.

-with AAP