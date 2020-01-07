The Inventors Hall of Fame honors pioneering Brainiacs

Loading...

Consider all the innovations that have gone into something as simple as your breakfast: the flakes of grain in your bowl, the ceramic grinder that macerated your coffee beans, the toaster that browned your bread, and the margarine that you spread over the toasted slices. Without the inventors behind them, you would drink cooked whole beans and gnaw a stalk of wheat.

An organization that celebrates these achievements of human progress is the National Inventors Hall of Fame. The group runs a museum in Washington, DC, and designs STEM-based education courses used by schools throughout the country.

Since its foundation in 1973, the NIHF has welcomed a new group of smart hotshots every year to join it. This year’s inductees were announced at CES in Las Vegas.

Entering the stage for Tuesday’s announcement and panel discussion included Secretary of Trade for Intellectual Property and USPTO Director Andrei Iancu, National Inventors Hall of Fame Executive Vice President Rini Paiva, and two inductees for the 2020 class: Mick Mountz and Raffaello D’Andrea, co-founders of the robot company Kiva, now owned by Amazon and whose robots are used to sort e-commerce orders.

Mountz and D’Andrea helped develop the robots that Amazon uses to sort orders in its warehouses, which proved to be crucial for e-commerce modernization.

The other inductees of 2020 are the three women who invented the sports bra (Lisa Lindahl, Hinda Miller and Polly Smith), a dermatologist who revolutionized the way lasers are used to treat patients (R. Rox Anderson), the inventor of the automatic surgery tourniquet (Jim McEwan), and a chemist working on improving synthetic lubricants (Margaret Wu). You can see the complete list of inductees on the NIHF website.

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, hall of fame class of 2000, praised the new inductees in an email to WIRED.

“The introduction of the National Inventors Hall of Fame – alongside innovation legends such as Thomas Edison and my friend Steve Jobs – is one of the greatest honors in my career,” says Wozniak. “I want to welcome the exceptional innovators of the inductee class 2020 to the National Inventors Hall of Fame family.”

The NIHF does not just invite everyone to become a member. The organization was co-founded by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and only celebrates people who have received a patent for an invention that has improved society in a measurable way. Even if the world-changing product comes from a company like Dow, Ford or Apple, it is the person named on the patent who is rightly recognized.

Some well-known hall-of-famers you may know: Steven Sasson, the Kodak engineer who invented the first digital camera; Helen Free, inventor of the glucose test strips used by diabetics; fountain pen pioneer Lewis Edson Waterman; biotech researcher Mary-Dell Chilton, who developed the first transgenic plant; and Steven Van Slyke and Ching Wan Tang, who had the clever idea of ​​placing OLEDs in flat screens.

