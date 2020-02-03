The internet wants Baby Nut to grind peanut butter for Baby Yoda

In a society obsessed with youth, it was only a matter of time before the 104-year-old Mr. Peanut survived its usability. But with his premature death came opportunity – namely, the opportunity for Planters to benefit from everyone’s love for cute babies.

The monocled legume was revived by the tears of the Kool-Aid Man on Super Bowl Sunday and reborn as a baby called “Baby Nut”. With its wide eyes and button nose, this new mascot seemed specifically designed to copy the appeal of Baby Yoda, with a sweet baby version of a famous character.

So of course the internet responded by saying that Baby Nut would be ground to peanut butter.

Instead of preparing a second cradle for Baby Nut, many have stated that they would seize the opportunity to feed it to Baby Yoda, and feel no regret at all. It seems that they have not kindly responded to the suggestion that Baby Nut could take over Yoda’s place in the affection of the public.

This is in addition to the fact that instead of activating the consumer’s protective intuition, the baby hat may have inadvertently benefited from the popular desire to eat the rich.

Baby nut is also literally food, so there is.

baby yoda is inherently nicer than baby note, because baby yoda did not inherit a fortune built on the massacre of their own people

fuck baby nut. eat the rich.

fuck the nut. i hate the nut. when I see it in person, I will stamp it out. this “baby” (fake baby, just a little man) killed my best friend. it can be seen with that little bitch

I’ll put a bullet through the Baby Nut bowl.

I hope Baby Yoda beats the nutty shit from Baby Nut

Although turning baby nut into peanut butter is by far the most popular serving suggestion, others have suggested roasting it over a fire built from Baby Groot.

Personally, I would like to crush and serve him with chocolate in his shell, like a vegetarian dessert crab. Or even change it to a delicious amount of satay sauce that I can enjoy all week. The possibilities are endless.

I would roast baby nut over an open fire made from the corpse of baby big to feed baby yoda if the opportunity arose https://t.co/wtVW414TAG

THE BABY NUT HAS NOTHING ON YODA BABY.

I WOULD PULVERIZE BABY MOTHER IN PEANUT BUTTER AND BREAD TWO SLICES ON THE SMOLING STAYS OF BABY BIG FUN TO MAKE A DELICIOUS PEANUT BUTTER SANDWICH FOR MY PRECIOUS BABY YODA. pic.twitter.com/UNLFvo4kGo

These meal ideas are probably not the conversations that Planters hoped their cute new mascot would evoke, but I would call it a victory for them anyway. After all, their nuts are not to transfer.

I really think planters want people to be horny online for the baby nut. a character that, once again, is a nut, but also a toddler https://t.co/08DE5QQ3aQ

